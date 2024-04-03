'She's Going to Ruin This Marriage': Mama June's Husband Justin Sick of Being Accused of Lying Amid Family's Money Issues
Will Justin Stroud and Mama June’s marriage survive her antics?
On the latest episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, daughters Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efrid were fuming with the matriarch after discussing Alana’s bank account.
During the fight, Pumpkin accused the 44-year-old of not being able to keep track of her "lies" about their financial situation. However, Alana, 18, and Pumpkin, 24, were not the only ones who were angry with Mama June, as the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star said she had "never seen Justin yell at her like that" after he confronted her about lying and spending Alana's earnings that stemmed from her career as a child star.
In his confessional, Justin noted how his wife’s lies could "threaten my relationship with the girls because I look like a villain when there's money missing."
He explained how betrayed he felt by Mama June’s behavior, saying, "Before it's all said and done, she's going to ruin this marriage and the relationship with the kids if things don't change."
The couple, who married in March 2022, later rehashed the argument.
"Marriage, it has its ups and downs," Justin said. "At the end of the day, June is my wife, but this one right here stung because I feel like I actually have kids of my own."
"They look at me like a stepdad ... and I'm thrown into a bunch of lying and stolen money. She doesn't understand that it doesn't just affect her, it affects all of us," he added.
When Mama June attempted to detail where the money went, she claimed taxes took a lot of Alana's childhood earnings, but Justin didn’t believe her.
He wondered if Mama June thought he was "an idiot" and assumed this may be her way of "trying to convince herself that she did the right thing."
- Mama June's Husband Justin Stroud Defends Her Daughters After They Accused Her of Financial Mismanagement: 'It's Got to Be Fixed'
- Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Shades Mama June on TikTok After Learning She 'Stole' Her College Money
- Mama June Shannon Is Putting Her Sobriety in 'Jeopardy' by 'Constantly Lying,' Husband Justin Stroud Claims
"It bothers them, but they just want you to be honest," he explained to Mama June.
Alana and Pumpkin both weighed in on Justin’s reaction to her mother’s alleged fibs.
"I thought he was going to divorce her right then and there," Alana said, while Pumpkin added, "If she doesn't quit the f------ lying and really get her f------ life together, I'm telling you Justin's going to leave her."
Pumpkin went on to share how the girls were not "team Justin" when he first came into the picture, however, she noted how he’s "really proved himself" when it comes to keeping their mother accountable.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Meanwhile, Alana expressed her own frustration with Mama June’s financial decisions.
"I don't think I could honestly ever move past it, like that is a lot of money," she said.