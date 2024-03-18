OK Magazine
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson's Boyfriend Dralin Carswell Asks D.A. If He Can Move Out of State After Shocking Arrest: Sneak Peek

Mar. 18 2024, Published 7:53 p.m. ET

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, learns some difficult news in a sneak peek for the upcoming episode of Mama June: Family Crisis.

He was arrested in February 2023 for a DUI in Irwington, Georgia, after fleeing from an officer in his vehicle with the 17-year-old reality star in the car. He spent two days in jail before he was released on $25,000 bond.

alana honey boo boo thompson moving in boyfriend dralin carswell
Source: @honeybooboo/instagram

Honey Boo Boo began dating Dralin Carswell when she was 16 and he was 20 years old.

As the date for Alana to move out of state for college approaches, Dralin contacts an attorney for information on whether he is allowed to go with her.

"I was just wondering if you can look through my paperwork and see if I can go," he asks his lawyer via FaceTime in the sneak peek. "I got charged with only five tickets. Speeding, following too close, DUI less safe, DUI."

"And fleeing," Alana's sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird adds.

dralin carswell mugshot
Source: mega

Dralin was arrested in February 2023.

"My advice would be to contact the actual DA's office," the lawyer replies. "As long as you're back in time, before the court date. If you're going to be out of state and you can confirm with the DA's office, that's not going to be an issue. Then, you know, wherever your mail is going to, you need to make sure that somebody is going to be there to let you know if you get a letter from the court."

In a confessional, Lauryn reveals she's been concerned about Alana and Dralin since her family has a history of dealing with men "who had trouble with the law."

lauryn pumpkin efird admits anna cancer battle hit hard sneak peek
Source: @officialmamajune/tiktok

Lauryn Efird expressed concerns about Dralin's run-in with the law in a sneak peek.

"I'm not mad at Dralin for getting in trouble, I think Dralin was just scared and fear can make you do dumb stuff all of the time," she continued. "Now what he needs to do is try and get all of this resolved and I just hope nothing affects either one of their futures, because Dralin's a good guy."

However, things didn't go quite as planned when Dralin got on the phone with the district attorney and explained the situation.

dralin alana walking
Source: mega

Their relationship has been heavily criticized on social media due to their age gap.

"I got arrested five months ago, and I'm trying to see if I can leave out of state," he explains. "I only got tickets, it's nothing holding me but tickets."

The DA replied, "All right, so they actually did take a warrant out for you, not just a ticket. For felony fleeing and looting."

Source: OK!

Mama June: Family Crisis airs Fridays on WeTV.

ET reported the sneak peek.

