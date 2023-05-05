OK Magazine
Alec Baldwin Admits He Forgot to Thank Oldest Daughter Ireland in Tribute to His 7 Other Kids

alec reland pp
Source: mega
By:

May 5 2023, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Alec Baldwin seems to have a hard time keeping track of all eight of his children.

The 30 Rock actor took to Instagram on Thursday, May 4, to express his gratitude for his large brood of kiddos who keep him going in life. However, one very important person was missing from the collage of photos.

alec baldwin ig
Source: @alecbaldwin/instagram

"Seven reasons to carry on during some tough times. I’m not gonna lie, without my family, I don’t know what my life would be," Baldwin captioned the string of photos featuring his children with wife Hilaria Baldwin: Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Lucia, 2, and Ilaria, 7 months. Fans responded by pointing out eldest daughter Ireland Baldwin was nowhere to be seen in the snaps.

“I’m sure your oldest is happy you left her out," one fan wrote below the post, while a second person chimed in adding, “He has so many babies now he forgot he had an adult daughter. So cringe."

ireland alec
Source: mega

"Feels like someone is missing 🤔🤔 how sad," another person mentioned.

"You are missing one. The first one. ❤️," a fourth person noted.

The It's Complicated star later made sure to share an individual post for the mama-to-be — whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger — with a black and white photo of her, writing, “We forgot Billy Preston! This one, the first one, is about to make me a grandfather. Oy.”

MORE ON:
Alec Baldwin
alecbaldwin
Source: mega

Baldwin has a lot to be thankful for after involuntary manslaughter charges brought against him in relation to the accidental shooting death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins were dropped.

"We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident," the actor's attorneys confirmed in April.

Source: OK!

In February, it was announced that despite the on-set death in 2021, the western film would resume production in April to complete the movie.

