Hilaria Baldwin Makes Birthday Tribute To Husband Alec Amid Legal Woes: 'Feel Lucky To Be By Your Side … Through All Of It'

"A photo of our wildness, just as we are. May this year bring you peace, health, and happiness," she wrote. "We feel lucky to be by your side…through all of it ❤️. Happy birthday, Alec—we love you."

The cute picture featured the couple and all of their seven children: Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Lucia, also 2, and 7-month-old Ilaria.