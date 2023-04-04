Hilaria Baldwin Makes Birthday Tribute To Husband Alec Amid Legal Woes: 'Feel Lucky To Be By Your Side … Through All Of It'
Hilaria Baldwin made sure husband Alec Baldwin felt the love on his 65th birthday.
On Monday, April 3, the yoga instructor, 39, celebrated the occasion by posting a photo of their rambunctious brood alongside a sweet caption.
"A photo of our wildness, just as we are. May this year bring you peace, health, and happiness," she wrote. "We feel lucky to be by your side…through all of it ❤️. Happy birthday, Alec—we love you."
The cute picture featured the couple and all of their seven children: Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Lucia, also 2, and 7-month-old Ilaria.
Hilaria's words were particularly meaningful given the legal woes her husband is facing, as he plead not guilty to involuntary manslaughter after a gun he fired on the set of Rust somehow contained a live bullet and fatally struck cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021.
The movie's armor was also charged, and it still remains a mystery as to how an actual bullet made its way into the firearm.
The 30 Rock actor is devastated over the situation, with his attorney Luke Nikas declaring they'll be doing everything possible to clear the star's name.
"This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice. Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set," Nikas stated when the charges were announced. "He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win."
While the dad-of-eight — he also has a daughter with ex-wife Kim Basinger — has stayed relatively quiet on the ordeal, Hilaria admitted it was taking a toll on their daily life.
"It’s been an emotional time for my family and I do so want to express to you how grateful I am for your support and your kindness and your reason," she told fans during a January appearance on the "Witches Anonymous" podcast. "Thank you so much for being our rock right now because I don’t feel so strong."