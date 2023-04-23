Alec Baldwin Spotted On 'Rust' Set For The First Time Since Involuntary Manslaughter Charges Were Dropped

The 65-year-old was photographed in a worn, blood-stained costume on the rugged, Montana-based film set.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness dished to an outlet that the It's Complicated star's wife, Hilaria, 39, also appeared to be staying in the area while her husband worked. She was seen dining on sushi at a local restaurant with the couple's children — they share Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, and Lucia, 2 — only one day before Baldwin was spotted on set.

"They were in a good mood," the source spilled at the time. "They seem in good spirits."