Alec Baldwin Spotted On 'Rust' Set For The First Time Since Involuntary Manslaughter Charges Were Dropped
Alec Baldwin is back to work.
The 30 Rock actor was spotted on the set of the upcoming Western flick Rust around the same time it was announced that both involuntary manslaughter charges against him for the accidental death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins would be dropped.
The 65-year-old was photographed in a worn, blood-stained costume on the rugged, Montana-based film set.
Meanwhile, an eyewitness dished to an outlet that the It's Complicated star's wife, Hilaria, 39, also appeared to be staying in the area while her husband worked. She was seen dining on sushi at a local restaurant with the couple's children — they share Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, and Lucia, 2 — only one day before Baldwin was spotted on set.
"They were in a good mood," the source spilled at the time. "They seem in good spirits."
On Thursday, April 20, Alec shared a picture of himself and his wife snuggled up close at dinner, captioning the sweet snap: "I owe everything I have to this woman."
The tender moment came the same day it was confirmed by the actor's lawyers that both involuntary manslaughter charges had been dropped.
"We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident," the legal team said in a statement published last week.
As OK! previously reported, Baldwin was charged earlier this year after a lengthy investigation into an accidental, on-set shooting that left the film's cinematographer dead and director Joel Souza injured.
The movie's production was shut down, and at the time, it was unclear whether or not it would ever be finished. However, in February of this year, it was announced that Rust would resume filming in a new location.
"Though bittersweet, I am grateful that a brilliant and dedicated new production team is joining former cast and crew to complete what Halyna and I started," the director said in a recent statement. "My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna's legacy and making her proud."
"The beauty of Montana surpasses words, and the warm hospitality and kindness extended by everyone I've met has been both humbling and inspiring. It is a privilege to work alongside such great partners as we see this through on Halyna's behalf."
