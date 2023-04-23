OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Alec Baldwin
OK LogoNEWS

Alec Baldwin Spotted On 'Rust' Set For The First Time Since Involuntary Manslaughter Charges Were Dropped

alec baldwin rust set
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 23 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Alec Baldwin is back to work.

The 30 Rock actor was spotted on the set of the upcoming Western flick Rust around the same time it was announced that both involuntary manslaughter charges against him for the accidental death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins would be dropped.

Article continues below advertisement
alec baldwin filming rust set after manslaughter charges dropped
Source: mega

'Rust' Set

The 65-year-old was photographed in a worn, blood-stained costume on the rugged, Montana-based film set.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness dished to an outlet that the It's Complicated star's wife, Hilaria, 39, also appeared to be staying in the area while her husband worked. She was seen dining on sushi at a local restaurant with the couple's children — they share Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, and Lucia, 2 — only one day before Baldwin was spotted on set.

"They were in a good mood," the source spilled at the time. "They seem in good spirits."

Article continues below advertisement
alec baldwin filming rust set after manslaughter charges dropped
Source: mega

On Thursday, April 20, Alec shared a picture of himself and his wife snuggled up close at dinner, captioning the sweet snap: "I owe everything I have to this woman."

The tender moment came the same day it was confirmed by the actor's lawyers that both involuntary manslaughter charges had been dropped.

"We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident," the legal team said in a statement published last week.

Article continues below advertisement
alex baldwin santa fe da reviewing evidence charges
Source: mega
MORE ON:
Alec Baldwin

As OK! previously reported, Baldwin was charged earlier this year after a lengthy investigation into an accidental, on-set shooting that left the film's cinematographer dead and director Joel Souza injured.

The movie's production was shut down, and at the time, it was unclear whether or not it would ever be finished. However, in February of this year, it was announced that Rust would resume filming in a new location.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"Though bittersweet, I am grateful that a brilliant and dedicated new production team is joining former cast and crew to complete what Halyna and I started," the director said in a recent statement. "My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna's legacy and making her proud."

"The beauty of Montana surpasses words, and the warm hospitality and kindness extended by everyone I've met has been both humbling and inspiring. It is a privilege to work alongside such great partners as we see this through on Halyna's behalf."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

The source told People that Hilaria and the kids were seen at a sushi restaurant in Montana.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.