Alec Baldwin Is 'Scared of Going Broke' After Being Indicted on Involuntary Manslaughter Charge

Feb. 2 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Alec Baldwin's list of worries is only getting longer as more drama unfolds surrounding his 2021 accidental shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

As OK! reported, the actor was indicted earlier this month on an involuntary manslaughter charge in relation to the tragedy even though previous charges were dismissed last year.

alec baldwin scared broke
Source: mega

Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed 'Rust' cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

While the Emmy winner, 65, is obviously concerned over the legal situation, an insider told a magazine he's also "scared of going broke."

The source added the dad-of-eight has "already spent hundreds of thousands" defending himself, and his money woes may be one of the reasons he listed his $19 million home in the Hamptons.

alec baldwin scared broke
Source: mega

Baldwin shares seven tots with wife Hilaria.

The tragedy involving Hutchins occurred during rehearsals when Baldwin was holding the gun. He maintained he never pulled the trigger, leading some to question whether the firearm malfunctioned.

It's also unclear how live bullets made it into the weapon and why he was using a real gun instead of a prop.

alec baldwin scared broke
Source: @halynahutchins/instagram

The actor has been indicted on an involuntary manslaughter charge.

If convicted, Baldwin faces up to 18 months in prison.

In the most recent legal filing, prosecutors claimed the TV star "did cause the death of Halyna Hutchins by an act committed with the total disregard or indifference for the safety of others, and the act was such that an ordinary person would anticipate that death might occur under the circumstances."

Hutchins' family's lawyer, Gloria Allred, also released a statement in the wake of the new charges.

"Our clients have always sought the truth about what happened on the day that Halyna Hutchins was tragically shot and killed on October 21, 2021," she said. "They continue to seek the truth in our civil lawsuit for them and they also would like there to be accountability in the criminal justice system."

alec baldwin scared broke
Source: mega

An image from the set of 'Rust.'

"The grand jury has decided that there is sufficient evidence to indict Alec Baldwin on the charge of involuntary manslaughter," Allred continued. "We are looking forward to the criminal trial which will determine if he should be convicted for the untimely death of Halyna, who was the daughter of our clients Olga Solovey and Anatolii Androsovych, the sister of Svetlana Zemko, and the co-worker of our client, Mamie Mitchell."

Baldwin's arraignment is scheduled for Thursday, February 1, and will be live streamed.

Star reported on Baldwin worrying about going broke.

