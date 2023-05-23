Alec Baldwin Accused of Calling Gala Server a 'Peasant' After Nasty Altercation

“I’m a sweep leader,” the server explained, “which means I basically tell the waiters when to put down the plates and we have to do it in a certain order.”

She continued: “I was going to feed the head of the table but that’s who he was talking to, so I go up to him and I say, ‘I’m sorry sir, but we’re going to have servers walking through the tables here in a minute.'”

Clarifying that she understood Baldwin — who was accompanied by wife Hilaria Baldwin — wanted to schmooze with his friend, she pointed out: "me and my servers have a job to do.”