Ireland Baldwin Shares Photo Breastfeeding 4-Month-Old Daughter, Dad Alec Leaves Sweet Comment Despite Past Tension
Ireland Baldwin is soaking up all motherhood has to offer!
On Sunday, September 17, the actress shared a bunch of new photos, many of them featuring her and boyfriend RAC's 4-month-old daughter, Holland.
The first pic showed the mom-of-one beaming down at her little one while breastfeeding, while the second pictured the musician carrying the tot in a baby bjorn.
She also posted a photo of the baby laying down on a blanket, though she covered her face with a pink heart emoji.
Her father, Alec Baldwin, event left a comment on the upload, writing, "Love you." The baby is the Emmy winner's first grandchild.
Though the adults are back on better terms after many ups and downs, Ireland snubbed her dad when she posted an update about mom life just weeks after giving birth.
"My recovery has been smooth. I'm up and on my feet enjoying this weather and my time with family at home. I couldn't be more grateful for my partner's parents and my mom who visited," she wrote in late May, referring to Kim Basinger.
"My partner and I have taken this on together and we make an even better team than I imagined," Ireland continued. "I've never been more in love with him. I catch glimpses of the future father he's going to be and it makes me quite emotional."
Ireland's words came after Alec accidentally left her out of his own social media post, in which he gushed over his and wife Hilaria Baldwin's seven young kids.
"Seven reasons to carry on during some tough times. I’m not gonna lie, without my family, I don’t know what my life would be," he captioned an Instagram, possibly referring to the drama that ensued after he was almost charged with involuntary manslaughter due to an on-set incident.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
After commenters called out the Saturday Night Live alum for forgetting his eldest child, he shared photo of her on his Instagram Story alongside the caption, "We forgot Billy Preston! This one, the first one, is about to make me a grandfather. Oy."