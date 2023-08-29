OK Magazine
Alec Baldwin 'Worried Sick' He'll Be Sent to Prison for Shooting 'Rust' Cinematographer After Shocking New Evidence Emerges

alec baldwin charged rust
By:

Aug. 29 2023

The involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin in connection the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins were dropped in late April, but new evidence has the actor concerned that his legal battle may be far from over.

Although Baldwin claimed that he never pulled the trigger of the Colt .45 that killed the 42-year-old filmmaker, firearms experts working with New Mexico authorities revealed that couldn't be true, according to their research.

alec baldwins rust movie production is moving to this montana ranch
Halyna Hutchins was only 42 years old when she suffered a fatal injury on the set of 'Rust' in October 2021.

"Although Alec Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger, given the tests, findings and observations reported here, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver," a source dished per RadarOnline.com.

"He's losing it!" an insider told a separate news outlet regarding the shocking findings. "He's worried sick he could end up behind bars."

alex baldwin santa fe da reviewing evidence charges
Alec Baldwin has maintained his innocence since the tragic 2021 incident.

As OK! previously reported, Hutchins was fatally shot in October 2021 after Baldwin pointed the weapon in the direction of the camera while practicing a cross-draw. Director Joel Souza was also shot in the tragic accident. His injuries were minor and he was released from the hospital the next day.

The Boss Baby voice actor has maintained that the gun was not supposed to have live rounds in it and that he did not even pull the trigger. His attorney, Luke Nikas, claimed that his client "had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set," and that he'd trusted the knowledge and direction of the set armorer who "assured him the gun did not have live rounds."

alec baldwin filming rust set after manslaughter charges dropped
A photo from one of the sets of the upcoming Western flick 'Rust'.

However, three Rust crewmembers — Ross Addiego, Doran Curtin and Reese Price — later sued Baldwin for negligence and emotional distress, claiming there were many instances that safety protocols were ignored by the production team.

The 65-year-old requested the civil suit be dismissed, but a New Mexico judge denied the motion earlier this month.

