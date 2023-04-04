Alec Baldwin Looks Scruffy In Glum NYC Outing 1 Month After Pleading Not Guilty To Involuntary Manslaughter
Alec Baldwin is trying to keep up a normal routine one month after pleading not guilty to involuntary manslaughter.
On Saturday, April 1, the actor was spotted grabbing a cup of coffee in the Big Apple, and while he was dressed business-casual in a black suit jacket, matching pants and maroon collared shirt, his facial expression made it clear he wasn't in great spirits.
The father-of-eight, 65, seemed a bit downcast during the outing, and his hair, which appeared a bit longer than usual, was hanging loose instead of rocking his usual style. Baldwin was also sporting a scruffy silver beard, and at one point, he shielded his eyes from the photogs with a pair of sunglasses.
The rare outing comes just over month after he pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter following the accidental shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
As OK! reported, the Emmy winner fired what he believed to be an unloaded gun on the set, but a live bullet came out and fatally struck Hutchins. The movie's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, faced the same charges.
At first, Baldwin was also issued a gun enhancement charge in the case, meaning he could have faced a minimum of five years in prison, but since that charge was dropped in February, the maximum jail sentence rests at 18 months.
The 30 Rock alum's attorney Luke Nikas made it clear they'll go above and beyond to clear his name.
"This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice. Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set," Nikas stated after the charges were revealed. "He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win."
An insider close to the star noted he and his loved ones are in disbelief over the situation.
"Alec is stunned and absolutely devastated," they told a publication. "He’s trying to stay strong, but it’s a real challenge for him as the scale of this decision sinks in."
Daily Mail published the photos of Baldwin out on April 1.