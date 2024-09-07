or
Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria 'Micromanaging' His Diet as He 'Can’t Go' on Reality TV 'Looking Like a Sack of Potatoes'

Photo of Alec and Hilaria Baldwin.
Source: MEGA

Hilaria Baldwin is making sure her husband, Alec, looks his best on their family's upcoming reality TV series.

By:

Sept. 7 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Hilaria Baldwin is making sure her family is in tip-top shape before the famous brood's reality television series, The Baldwins, premieres in 2025.

The wife of Alec Baldwin reportedly went into go mode after she and the Beetlejuice star announced back in June that they were "inviting [fans] into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy" in a new reality show airing on TLC.

alec baldwins wife hilaria micromanaging diet reality tv show health
Source: MEGA

'The Baldwins' is set to premiere on TLC in 2025.

"He can’t go on TV looking like a sack of potatoes, Hilaria won’t stand for it," a source recently spilled to a news publication about the yoga instructor's determination to make sure Alec looks his best in front of the cameras.

"She’s a tough trainer and has him up at dawn doing yoga and strengthening exercises, brisk walking on the treadmill and doing sit-ups to get his gut under control," the insider explained of Hilaria, who owns a New York-based chain of yoga studios, Yoga Vida.

alec baldwins wife hilaria micromanaging diet reality tv show health
Source: MEGA

Hilaria Baldwin is reportedly enforcing a strict diet for Alec to get him back in shape ahead of the show.

"Hilaria’s micromanaging his diet, too, and no sweets, not even sugar in his coffee is allowed," the confidante confessed. "[Alec] wishes he could chow down, take naps and put his feet up, but no luck with that while Hilaria’s watching him like a hawk."

"He’s let himself go in recent years, and with the horrendous trial behind him, there are no more excuses," the insider added in reference to a judge dismissing Alec's involuntary manslaughter trial with prejudice in July.

alec baldwins wife hilaria micromanaging diet reality tv show health
Source: MEGA

Alec Baldwin tied the knot with his wife, Hilaria, in 2012.

The court case was a result of the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Alec's film Rust in 2021.

Hilaria was right by Alec's side as a judge declared his recent legal victory. As OK! previously reported, the brunette beauty was seen getting emotional in court after hearing the trial had been dismissed and that the case could never be filed against her husband again.

Alec Baldwin
Alec and Hilaria — who share kids Carmen, 10, Rafael, 8, Leonardo, 7, Romeo, 6, Eduardo, 3, María Lucía, 3, and Ilaria, 1 — celebrated 12 years of marriage earlier this year.

"June 30, 2012. Although I fell in love with you the moment I met you, marrying you seemed like a dream," the Boss Baby voice actor, 66, expressed in a sweet Instagram post honoring the couple's special day.

alec baldwins wife hilaria micromanaging diet reality tv show health
Source: MEGA

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin share seven kids.

The 30 Rock star reflected on going through "good and bad. Ups and downs. 7 kids. (Plus Ireland, Andre and Holland). Four dogs. Four cats," with Hilaria by his side, while giving a shoutout to his and ex-wife Kim Basinger's daughter, Ireland, 28, who welcomed a baby girl, Holland, with her boyfriend, André Allen Anjos (who's also known as RAC), in May 2023.

"In spite of some tough times for me, I wouldn’t trade any of it. Happy Anniversary. You are my gift," Alec's message concluded.

Hilaria also took to social media to wish her husband a happy anniversary, writing in part: "Happy 12 years of marriage, Alec. Not only have there been joyful ups and sad downs that life inevitably brings, but we have also experienced everything from sideways, zigzags, tremendous love and also things that are so painfully and plainly backwards."

Source: OK!

In Touch spoke to a source about Hilaria getting Alec into shape ahead of their upcoming reality show.

