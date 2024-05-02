Alex Hall Slams 'Extremely Hurtful' Affair Rumors After Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland Divorce: 'I Have Never Been Unfaithful in a Relationship'
Alex Hall is clearing the air about her relationship with Selling the OC costar Tyler Stanaland, who called it quits with Brittany Snow in 2022.
The real estate agents took their relationship to the next level when they were seen kissing in a hot tub at the end of Season 2, but she made it clear she was never caught in a love triangle.
"This post is meant to clarify and set the record straight on recent allegations seemingly aimed towards me. I myself have NEVER been unfaithful in a relationship. Nor have I EVER been a counterpart to someone being unfaithful in their own relationship. PERIOD. As a woman who has been on the receiving end of infidelity, I would never want another woman to go through that-nor put myself in a situation causing that. I really hope that people can try to remember that even those in the public eye, or in the media are still REAL people..with real lives and real feelings. Please stop trying to string together a narrative that simply is NOT true. These untruths are extremely hurtful and go deeply against my being and what I believe in. Really hoping this ends here once and for all and I wish nothing but the best for the respective parties surrounding this," Hall wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, May 1.
Of course, people weighed in on the drama, claiming that Hall is the one causing the issues to begin with.
One person wrote, "You're the only one dragging out this narrative, though bestie," while another said, "😂This is the level of delulu I want to be."
A third person said: "I promise you, from the bottom of my heart, absolutely no one believes you. Thanks!"
Hall and Stanaland were seen getting flirty while he was still married to Snow on the show. Though nothing happened on camera, it was enough to cause issues in their marriage, resulting in them splitting in 2022 and finalizing their divorce in July 2023.
As OK! previously reported, the Pitch Perfect star shared her side of the story while on Alex Cooper's podcast "Call Her Daddy."
"I did not know what was going on," the actress stated "I think as someone who is so hands-on with my career, I was just completely shocked that I didn't have a handle on reality in that way. That was shocking."
Cooper then asked the John Tucker Must Die alum if she knew the women involved with her ex on the series, seemingly referring to Kayla Cardona and Hall. "Which one?" she asked before clarifying she didn't have any ties to the ladies.
Snow then admitted she saw Hall and Stanaland's kiss while tuning into the Netflix show.
"Of course I saw it — I watched it with my dog," she recalled. "What people think happened, happened — now I can laugh about it. It's insane and it's so funny."
"I had instincts and I think because I was in love I didn't trust them — there's a lot of grace I give myself so I can own — there's a part of this I don't have a part in," she added. "They messed up. But I tried very hard to see it from every side and release that anger because it doesn't serve me."
After Snow's interview, Stanaland defended his actions, stating: "Relationships are complex even without public attention and speculation. A mutual commitment was made, both personally and legally, to never speak about the complexities of my marriage publicly and I plan to honor that. I do, however, want to make it clear that I was never unfaithful in my marriage and the accusations of infidelity couldn't be further from the truth. I will be making no further comments on this matter. I wish her nothing but the best."