Alex Hall Slams 'Extremely Hurtful' Affair Rumors After Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland Divorce: 'I Have Never Been Unfaithful in a Relationship'

"This post is meant to clarify and set the record straight on recent allegations seemingly aimed towards me. I myself have NEVER been unfaithful in a relationship. Nor have I EVER been a counterpart to someone being unfaithful in their own relationship. PERIOD. As a woman who has been on the receiving end of infidelity, I would never want another woman to go through that-nor put myself in a situation causing that. I really hope that people can try to remember that even those in the public eye, or in the media are still REAL people..with real lives and real feelings. Please stop trying to string together a narrative that simply is NOT true. These untruths are extremely hurtful and go deeply against my being and what I believe in. Really hoping this ends here once and for all and I wish nothing but the best for the respective parties surrounding this," Hall wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, May 1.