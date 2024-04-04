Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall's Hot and Cold Relationship Unveiled in New 'Selling the OC' Trailer: 'You Swooned Me and Then You F------ Disappeared'
Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall seem to have plenty of ups and downs in Season 3 of Selling the OC.
In the Netflix show’s new trailer, released on Thursday, April 4, the realtors — who shared a steamy hot tub makeout in Season 2 — appear to have had a rocky relationship over the course of filming the latest episodes.
The footage even showed the duo going from a heated confrontation to nearly kissing.
“You swooned me and then you f------ disappeared,” Hall, 35, told Stanaland, 34, while sitting by a campfire. “What do you want?”
In another snippet, Stanaland expressed to Hall how “when [they’re] trying to force it, neither of [them] are on the same page."
“I don’t want to run this thing into the ground,” he explained.
The trailer then cut to Hall in her confessional, saying, “I’m out. I’m done.”
Despite this, Hall and Stanaland appear to almost lock lips at a bar. The footage displays Stanaland as he put his arms around Hall and leaned in, while costar Sean Palmieri exclaimed, “Oh, my God.”
As OK! previously reported, rumors surrounding Stanaland’s relationship with Hall have circled for a while, even when he was married to Brittany Snow.
The couple announced their separation via Instagram in September 2022 after two years of marriage, though the Pitch Perfect star didn't comment much on the infidelity gossip until her “Call Her Daddy” podcast appearance last month.
The actress did not outright accuse her ex-husband of cheating, but she claimed to have “instincts” about something going on while talking to host Alex Cooper about how he smooched Hall in the hot tub, which occurred after the split.
The former lovebirds finalized their divorce in July 2023 — just two months before Season 2 premiered.
“Of course I saw it. I watched it with my dog,” she confessed. “What people think happened, happened. Now I can laugh about it. It’s insane and it’s so funny.”
She also noted, “What it’s alluded to in the press is true.”
“I tried very hard to see it from every side and release that anger because it doesn’t serve me,” she continued of the shocking split. “I had instincts, and I think because I was in love I didn’t trust them. There’s a lot of grace I give myself, so I can own there’s a part of this I don’t have a part in.”
The John Tucker Must Die actress added how she “didn’t see any” signs of trouble in their relationship before watching the first season, which was the “saddest part of the whole thing.”
Following Snow’s “Call Her Daddy” interview, Stanaland took to Instagram to vehemently deny cheating rumors.
“I want to make it clear that I was never unfaithful in my marriage and the accusations of infidelity couldn’t be further from the truth,” he penned on social media.
“A mutual commitment was made, both personally and legally, to never speak about the complexities of my marriage publicly and I plan to honor that,” he added.
“I wish her nothing but the best,” the reality TV star concluded.