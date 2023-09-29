Brittany Snow Is 'on a Healing Journey' After Tyler Stanaland Divorce: 'I'm Proud of Myself'

Brittany Snow revealed how her life has changed since she and Tyler Stanaland announced they were divorcing after two years of marriage.

“This year has been the most I’ve learned about myself, probably, in my whole life,” the 37-year-old said in an interview with The Retality published on Thursday, September 28. “I am shocked at how much resilience the human emotional body can take. I’m proud of myself. I’ve been on a healing journey.”