Brittany Snow Is 'on a Healing Journey' After Tyler Stanaland Divorce: 'I'm Proud of Myself'
Brittany Snow revealed how her life has changed since she and Tyler Stanaland announced they were divorcing after two years of marriage.
“This year has been the most I’ve learned about myself, probably, in my whole life,” the 37-year-old said in an interview with The Retality published on Thursday, September 28. “I am shocked at how much resilience the human emotional body can take. I’m proud of myself. I’ve been on a healing journey.”
The Pitch Perfect star shared that she typically doesn't like to put her relationships out in the open, which is why she's quiet about the situation.
“It’s obviously very public but, you know, I am not a person that has ever, ever wanted my private life or some that I loved to be … public,” the actress shared. “I’ve always been really private about the intricacies of people that I care about in that way, and, so, that’s something that I like to maintain. One day, in my 60s, my memoir is going to be chef’s kiss because I’ve got all the secrets. But until then.”
In the meantime, the Florida native has been soaking up time with her loved ones. “This has been such an amazing home where I’ve really cultivated my own [life] being with myself, solitude, cooking by myself, being with [my dog] Charlie, spending time with my friends, writing, and reading. It’s been a nice atmosphere to rediscover who I am,” she shared.
Additionally, Snow has been busy with September Letters, which she launched in 2020 with pal Jaspre Guest.
“I wanted to create a community of people sharing their experiences because that’s what worked for me [in my mental health recovery],” Snow explained. “I wasn’t thinking big. I wasn’t thinking it was going to take on [a life of its own]. But Jaspre knows how to create something [impactful].”
As OK! previously reported, the former flames, who got married in 2020, released a statement about the end of their union.
"We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie," Snow wrote at the time. "We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
For his part, Stanaland shared a similar sentiment when talking about the split recently.
“It's one of those things where time heals all wounds and you see me as I'm going through it and picking up the pieces and finding my feet again,” the real estate guru told People. “But luckily I had great people around me and dove into work. I think I'm still healing, in certain ways from it, but I keep saying divorce doesn't have to be a bad thing. You learn and grow from it.”