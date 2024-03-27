'I Did Not Know What Was Going On': Brittany Snow Reveals She Was 'Shocked' to See Tyler Stanaland's Flirty Behavior on 'Selling the OC'

Brittany Snow is telling all about her failed marriage to Tyler Stanaland after he was caught flirting with multiple women on Netflix's hit show Selling the OC.

"I did not know what was going on," the actress, 38, told Alex Cooper on the March 27 episode of "Call Her Daddy." "I think as someone who is so hands-on with my career, I was just completely shocked that I didn't have a handle on reality in that way. That was shocking."