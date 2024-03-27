'I Did Not Know What Was Going On': Brittany Snow Reveals She Was 'Shocked' to See Tyler Stanaland's Flirty Behavior on 'Selling the OC'
Brittany Snow is telling all about her failed marriage to Tyler Stanaland after he was caught flirting with multiple women on Netflix's hit show Selling the OC.
"I did not know what was going on," the actress, 38, told Alex Cooper on the March 27 episode of "Call Her Daddy." "I think as someone who is so hands-on with my career, I was just completely shocked that I didn't have a handle on reality in that way. That was shocking."
Cooper then asked the Pitch Perfect alum if she knew the women involved with her ex on the series, seemingly referring to Kayla Cardona and Alex Hall, whom he later kissed during Season 2. "Which one?" she asked before clarifying she didn't have any ties to the ladies.
Snow then admitted she unfortunately caught Stanaland kissing Hall during the Season 2 finale.
"Of course I saw it — I watched it with my dog," she recalled. "What people think happened, happened — now I can laugh about it. It's insane and it's so funny."
"I had instincts and I think because I was in love I didn't trust them — there's a lot of grace I give myself so I can own — there's a part of this I don't have a part in," she added. "They messed up. But I tried very hard to see it from every side and release that anger because it doesn't serve me."
The pair got married in 2020 but separated in September 2022 when rumors ran rampant about if he was unfaithful to the Florida native.
“After time and consideration, Britt and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” Stanaland announced via Instagram at the time. “This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another.”
Snow filed for divorce four months later in January 2023, and they later reached a divorce settlement in July of that year.
Despite the relationship not working out, Snow has no ill will toward her ex.
"There was love there," she stated. "There was a marriage there. There was so much love. I think that gray is hard to understand because it's much more salacious and interesting that it's just ‘he did this' and ‘she did this' and that's what I would want to put out there. I think a lot of people go into relationships where someone hurts them but I don't regret it. I don't regret anything that happened because I loved that time when we had it."