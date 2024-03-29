'I Was Never Unfaithful in My Marriage': Tyler Stanaland Says 'Relationships Are Complex' After Brittany Snow Divorce
Just a few days after Brittany Snow shared details about her marriage to Tyler Stanaland, the real estate guru is speaking out and telling his side of the story.
"Relationships are complex even without public attention and speculation. A mutual commitment was made, both personally and legally, to never speak about the complexities of my marriage publicly and I plan to honor that," he wrote in an Instagram Story posted on Thursday, March 28.
"I do, however, want to make it clear that I was never unfaithful in my marriage and the accusations of infidelity couldn't be further from the truth. I will be making no further comments on this matter. I wish her nothing but the best," he continued
As OK! previously reported, the Pitch Perfect star, 38, sat down with Alex Cooper on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, where she spoke about how she was caught off guard when she saw her husband flirting with some women on Netflix's hit show Selling the OC.
"I did not know what was going on," the actress said during the interview. "I think as someone who is so hands-on with my career, I was just completely shocked that I didn't have a handle on reality in that way. That was shocking."
Cooper then asked the blonde babe if she knew the women involved with her ex on the series, seemingly referring to Kayla Cardona and Alex Hall, whom he later kissed during Season 2. "Which one?" she asked before clarifying she had nothing to do with the ladies.
Snow then revealed she tuned into Stanaland kissing Hall during the Season 2 finale.
"Of course I saw it — I watched it with my dog," she recalled. "What people think happened, happened — now I can laugh about it. It's insane and it's so funny."
"I had instincts and I think because I was in love I didn't trust them — there's a lot of grace I give myself so I can own — there's a part of this I don't have a part in," she added. "They messed up. But I tried very hard to see it from every side and release that anger because it doesn't serve me."
The pair got married in 2020 but separated in September 2022 when cheating rumors swirled.
“After time and consideration, Britt and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” Stanaland announced via Instagram at the time. “This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another.”
Snow filed for divorce four months later in January 2023, and they later reached a divorce settlement in July of that year.
Snow, who is now single, said she's grateful for her time with Stanaland.
"There was love there," she stated. "There was a marriage there. There was so much love. I think that gray is hard to understand because it's much more salacious and interesting that it's just ‘he did this' and ‘she did this' and that's what I would want to put out there. I think a lot of people go into relationships where someone hurts them but I don't regret it. I don't regret anything that happened because I loved that time when we had it."