'I Was Never Unfaithful in My Marriage': Tyler Stanaland Says 'Relationships Are Complex' After Brittany Snow Divorce

Just a few days after Brittany Snow shared details about her marriage to Tyler Stanaland, the real estate guru is speaking out and telling his side of the story.

"Relationships are complex even without public attention and speculation. A mutual commitment was made, both personally and legally, to never speak about the complexities of my marriage publicly and I plan to honor that," he wrote in an Instagram Story posted on Thursday, March 28.

"I do, however, want to make it clear that I was never unfaithful in my marriage and the accusations of infidelity couldn't be further from the truth. I will be making no further comments on this matter. I wish her nothing but the best," he continued