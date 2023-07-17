Alex Murdaugh Photos Leaked: Convicted Murderer Poses for Shirtless Selfies While Serving Out Life Sentence

As OK! previously reported, Murdaugh was the one who called 911 to report his wife and son had been killed on their South Carolina property in June 2021. He was charged with their murders in July 2022.

Murdaugh was later found guilty after authorities discovered he'd lied about being near the scene of the crime on the night of the murders. Despite the mountain of evidence against him, he still denied he had anything to do with their brutal deaths.

"I'm innocent," he told the court on Friday, March 3. "I would never hurt my wife Maggie. And I would never hurt my son Paul Paul."