22-Count Indictment: Alex Murdaugh Stole $3.4 Million From Dead Housekeeper's Estate in Bombshell Documents
Nearly three months Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of killing his wife and son in a brutal slaying, a grand jury indicted the convicted murderer on 22 additional charges.
The disgraced former attorney was indicted for bank fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, as well as money laundering. Among those charges included allegedly stealing a whopping $3.4 million from his housekeeper's estate after her unfortunate death.
Gloria Satterfield worked for the Murdaugh family for years before tragically passing away in 2018 after she allegedly fell while walking up a set of stairs, resulting in fatal injuries.
Following her passing, the 54-year-old then suggested that Satterfield's family hire a lawyer friend of his to negotiate a settlement with her insurance companies — however, according to the indictment, Murdaugh moved over $3 million into a "fake Forge" account made to look like a consulting firm for "his own personal enrichment."
"Trust in our legal system begins with trust in its lawyers," U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs declared in a recent statement on Murdaugh's alleged financial crimes. "South Carolinians turn to lawyers when they are at their most vulnerable, and in our state, those who abuse the public's trust and enrich themselves by fraud, theft, and self-dealing will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."
In response to the indictment, Murdaugh's attorneys responded: "We anticipate that the charges brought today will be quickly resolved without a trial."
As OK! previously reported, Murdaugh was found guilty of the double murders of his own family members after a grueling six-week trial that ended in March after he admitted to lying to law enforcement about not being near the spot his wife and son were killed on the night of their deaths.
"I wasn’t thinking clearly. I don’t think I was capable of reason, and I lied about being down there, and I’m so sorry that I did," he told the court earlier this year.
Later that week, a judge sentenced Murdaugh to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Murdaugh's lawyers gave their statement to ABC News after the indictment.