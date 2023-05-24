22-Count Indictment: Alex Murdaugh Stole $3.4 Million From Dead Housekeeper's Estate in Bombshell Documents

Nearly three months Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of killing his wife and son in a brutal slaying, a grand jury indicted the convicted murderer on 22 additional charges.

The disgraced former attorney was indicted for bank fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, as well as money laundering. Among those charges included allegedly stealing a whopping $3.4 million from his housekeeper's estate after her unfortunate death.