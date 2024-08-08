Alexa PenaVega Admits Husband Carlos Used to 'Get a Little Jealous' When She Filmed Love Scenes
Alexa and Carlos PenaVega both started their Hollywood careers when they were just kids, but their years of experience didn't make it any easier for the latter to witness his wife having to kiss a costar.
In a new interview, the Spy Kids alum admitted, "years ago, Carlos would get a little jealous" when she had to film love scenes, but over time, he was able to shake off the negative feelings.
"I think the more confident and comfortable, and honestly the closer we got to God, the more our roles started shifting with what we were taking ... But, also, I think there's just so much trust in our relationship that there was never a need to be, like, threatened by anybody else," the actress, 35, shared.
Carlos, 34, also noted "there are healthy boundaries" when it comes to shooting intimate moments.
The Big Time Rush band member added he never has anything to worry about now that both of them are working with the Great American Family network.
"If she's not doing a movie with me, I know that whatever she's doing, whoever she's with, it's safe," he explained. "And it's all going to be good. So, for us, this is such a great home for us."
The duo recently filmed a Christmas movie in which they play love interests.
"We want to make movies that just have ... so much behind them, so much meaning, to where you walk away and feel really good and don't even know why," Alexa gushed of working together. "It's because everything in the movie is really coming from a kingdom heart, but we're talking about real world things."
"I think it's really easy for Christian films to come across as cheesy, a cookie cutter, when, honestly, the Christian life is hard," she added.
"Life can be ugly, but there's a way out, and let's show the world that," Carlos noted.
The couple recently endured an unimaginable tragedy when their fourth pregnancy resulted in a stillbirth. A month after the loss of their daughter Indy Rex, the couple spoke out on social media and told fans they were "actually doing really well considering everything."
"This season, obviously, is the most traumatic thing that we've ever had to go through as a family but alone, like, I don't think I've ever experienced anything quite like this. And I hope to never, ever have to experience anything like this again," Alexa said. "We have obviously felt a lot of pain. Also, an insane amount of peace."
"Indy's little life has transformed us completely. Our family has never been stronger," she insisted. "My faith has never been stronger. My marriage has never been stronger. Her life was so purposeful in just the little bit that we that we had with her."
