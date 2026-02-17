Alfonso Ribeiro's Wife Angela Reveals Their Kids Baked a Cake to 'Lift' Their 'Spirits' After Death of Close Friend James Van Der Beek

Article continues below advertisement

Alfonso Ribeiro and his wife, Angela Unkrich Ribeiro, are navigating grief with the help of their children. On Monday, February 16, the 45-year-old revealed that their kids — AJ, 12, Anders, 10, and Ava, 6 — baked them a cake to cheer them up following the death of their close friend James Van Der Beek.

"Not the easiest week…but our kids made us this beautiful cake to lift our spirits today. Kids just know. 🤍," Angela wrote. Alfonso also has a daughter ​​Sienna, 23, from his previous marriage to Robin Stapler and is the godfather of James’ daughter, Gwendolyn, 7.

Alfonso Ribeiro Shared a Tribute to James Van Der Beek

The Dawson’s Creek alum passed away on February 11 after struggling with stage 3 colorectal cancer. Alfonso took to Instagram shortly after to share some words in honor of his friend. “I’m so broken right now with the passing of my friend @vanderjames today. He was my true friend brother and life guide,” he captioned a smiling photo of them. “I was with him through this horrible journey to beat cancer. His family and friends went on this roller coaster ride. The highs when it looked like he had it beat to the breaking lows of it coming back. I’ve learned so much from James."

Alfonso went as far as to claim that James and his wife, Kimberly, “changed [his] life.” “I will forever be in debt for all they’ve given me and my family. He will live forever in my heart,” he expressed. “I will always be there for their children. I will always hold my role as Gwen’s Goddie daddy as one of the most important roles of my life. I love you James and know I have a guardian angel watching over me. Being able to say goodbye this weekend will always live with me. RIP my brother. RIP.” One day later, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star shared a heartbreaking image of him hugging James on his death bed, with a hand caressing the late actor’s head. “This was taken by @vanderkimberly just a few minutes before I said my last goodbye. My last moment was making him laugh one last time. I really miss him already,” he mourned.

