OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
James Van Der Beek
PHOTOS

Inside James Van Der Beek and Alfonso Ribeiro's Close Bond: A Look at Their Friendship

james van der beek alfonso ribeiro close bond friendship
Source: MEGA; @therealalfonsoribeiro/Instagram

Alfonso Ribeiro remembered his 'true friend, brother and life guide,' James Van Der Beek, after the actor's death on February 11 at the age of 48.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 17 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

How James Van Der Beek and Alfonso Ribeiro's Friendship Began

james van der beek alfonso ribeiro close bond friendship
Source: MEGA

Alfonso Ribeiro paid tribute to James Van Der Beek.

James Van Der Beek and Alfonso Ribeiro stuck by each other through good times and bad.

The two forged a strong bond when the Dawson's Creek actor joined Dancing With the Stars Season 28 in 2019, where Ribeiro is a co-host.

Van Der Beek was partnered with professional dancer Emma Slater at the time. They were sent home during the semifinals episode, just one week before the finale of the reality dance competition series.

Alfonso Ribeiro Became a Godfather to James Van Der Beek's Daughter

james van der beek alfonso ribeiro close bond friendship
Source: MEGA

James Van Der Beek competed on Season 28 of 'Dancing With the Stars' in 2019.

In his tribute post after Van Der Beek's death, Ribeiro opened up about his role as godfather to one of the actor's children, Gwendolyn.

"I will always be there for their children. I will always hold my role as Gwen's Goddie daddy as one of the most important roles of my life," part of his message read.

James Van Der Beek

Alfonso Ribeiro Honored James Van Der Beek After the Actor's Death

james van der beek alfonso ribeiro close bond friendship
Source: @therealalfonsoribeiro/Instagram

Alfonso Ribeiro shared heartfelt posts following James Van Der Beek's death.

Sharing a photo with Van Der Beek, Ribeiro expressed how "broken" he was by the passing of his "true friend[,] brother and life guide" on February 11 following his battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer.

"I was with him through this horrible journey to beat cancer. His family and friends went on this roller coaster ride. The highs when it looked like he had it beat to the breaking lows of it coming back. I've learned so much from james," he shared.

Later in the caption, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star revealed Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly, changed his life.

"I will forever be in debt for all they've given me and my family. He will live forever in my heart," he added.

Ribeiro concluded his post, "I love you James and know I have a guardian angel watching over me. Being able to say goodbye this weekend will always live with me. RIP my brother. RIP."

Alfonso Ribeiro Shared His 'Last Goodbye' With James Van Der Beek

james van der beek alfonso ribeiro close bond friendship
Source: @therealalfonsoribeiro/Instagram

James Van Der Beek died on February 11, more than a year after revealing his colorectal cancer diagnosis.

In a follow-up post, Ribeiro uploaded a bedside photo showing him cradling Van Der Beek's head before his death.

"This was taken by @vanderkimberly just a few minutes before I said my last goodbye. My last moment was making him laugh one last time. I really miss him already," he wrote, expressing his grief.

