Inside James Van Der Beek and Alfonso Ribeiro's Close Bond: A Look at Their Friendship

Article continues below advertisement

How James Van Der Beek and Alfonso Ribeiro's Friendship Began

Source: MEGA Alfonso Ribeiro paid tribute to James Van Der Beek.

Article continues below advertisement

Alfonso Ribeiro Became a Godfather to James Van Der Beek's Daughter

Source: MEGA James Van Der Beek competed on Season 28 of 'Dancing With the Stars' in 2019.

In his tribute post after Van Der Beek's death, Ribeiro opened up about his role as godfather to one of the actor's children, Gwendolyn. "I will always be there for their children. I will always hold my role as Gwen's Goddie daddy as one of the most important roles of my life," part of his message read.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Alfonso Ribeiro Honored James Van Der Beek After the Actor's Death

Source: @therealalfonsoribeiro/Instagram Alfonso Ribeiro shared heartfelt posts following James Van Der Beek's death.

Sharing a photo with Van Der Beek, Ribeiro expressed how "broken" he was by the passing of his "true friend[,] brother and life guide" on February 11 following his battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer. "I was with him through this horrible journey to beat cancer. His family and friends went on this roller coaster ride. The highs when it looked like he had it beat to the breaking lows of it coming back. I've learned so much from james," he shared. Later in the caption, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star revealed Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly, changed his life. "I will forever be in debt for all they've given me and my family. He will live forever in my heart," he added. Ribeiro concluded his post, "I love you James and know I have a guardian angel watching over me. Being able to say goodbye this weekend will always live with me. RIP my brother. RIP."

Alfonso Ribeiro Shared His 'Last Goodbye' With James Van Der Beek

Source: @therealalfonsoribeiro/Instagram James Van Der Beek died on February 11, more than a year after revealing his colorectal cancer diagnosis.