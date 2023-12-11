Big Blonde Hair's Lauren Sebastian Breaks Down 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 13 Style

"She is a lot edgier. It's her new era," Sebastian — who just launched her own collection of heel stuffers, Protect My Shoes, with a Bravo-inspired title of "Pump Rules" — says of Kyle Richards' darker new atheistic after separating from her husband, Mauricio Umansky. "So much black, so much leather, lots of Prada, whether it's the puffer (from the ladies' healing retreat in episode one) or the combat boots."

"She's in her rebel moment. We're seeing it in her looks — like rocker meets East Coast. She's a new Kyle!" she adds.