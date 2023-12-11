Big Blonde Hair's Lauren Sebastian Breaks Down 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 13 Style
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ladies always look runway ready!
As the hit Bravo show churns out a drama-filled new season, the Big Blonde Hair's Lauren Sebastian exclusively tells OK! about the cast's haute couture ensembles and their personal style evolutions.
Scroll through the gallery to read Sebastian's style take on the ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Kyle Richards
"She is a lot edgier. It's her new era," Sebastian — who just launched her own collection of heel stuffers, Protect My Shoes, with a Bravo-inspired title of "Pump Rules" — says of Kyle Richards' darker new atheistic after separating from her husband, Mauricio Umansky. "So much black, so much leather, lots of Prada, whether it's the puffer (from the ladies' healing retreat in episode one) or the combat boots."
"She's in her rebel moment. We're seeing it in her looks — like rocker meets East Coast. She's a new Kyle!" she adds.
Garcelle Beauvais
As for Garcelle Beauvais, Sebastian applauds the bright patterns and daring looks she can effortlessly pull off season after season. "I love the animal prints, like the zebra print dress or the neon yellow plunging Alex Perry dress in her confessionals. She is not afraid to wear a bold print or color, and then she'll do the ponchos or the chic wrap," she explains.
Sutton Stracke
"She stays true to her southern-inspired feminine style," Sebastian notes of Sutton Stracke's taste. "That is her signature style. It's cute novelty sweaters, bows — especially the sweaters! I feel like those have become a staple of hers."
"It's interesting to see how she does it in such a quiet luxury kind of way almost," she admits of the boutique owner's subtle couture. "She is wearing items that are very expensive and very high-end, but they are designers from Paris or designers we've never even heard of until she wears them."
Erika Jayne
- Big Blonde Hair Founder Lauren Sebastian Names the 'Real Housewife' With the Biggest Style Evolution: 'The Glow Up Is a Real Thing!'
- Sutton Stracke Dishes On Loyal Friendship With Garcelle Beauvais, Withstanding 'RHOBH' Drama & New Cashmere Line
- Erika Jayne Reveals Biggest Takeaway From Intense 'RHOBH' Backlash Before Shading Costar Dorit Kemsley's Marriage
Despite seeing Erika Jayne undergo huge life changes over the last few years, Sebastian points out she's still hitting every major fashion note. "Her confessional looks are killing it," she says while pointing to her "pink patent leather look" and the "gold corset."
"She seems to be in her casual era with her puffer coat, then the athleisure-inspired look with the oversized glasses," she says of the entertainer's more paired-down ensembles.
Crystal Kung Minkoff
"For how much money she has, the way she normally dresses is quite relatable and pretty toned down for what it could be," Sebastian says of Crystal Kung Minkoff's classic style.
"In Vegas, she wore the green velvet pants and crop top set. It was one of the more daring things we have seen her do," she said. "It will be interesting to see what she wears the rest of the season."
Dorit Kemsley
As for the fashion queen of Beverly Hills, Sebastian has noticed a significant change in Dorit Kemsley's aesthetic this season. "She is very pared down," she notes.
"I like the over-the-top looks from her, but I also like seeing things that we can shop for or recreate the outfit since we don't get it very often with her," Sebastian explains. "I am interested to see what she brings for the rest of the season because it's definitely a different look."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Annemarie Wiley
While we've only seen a bit of newbie Annemarie Wiley, Sebastian says she's "excited" to see the vibe she'll bring to the cast.