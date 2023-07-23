Harry Styles Really Likes Actress Taylor Russell: He 'Wants to See More of Her'
Does Harry Styles have a new girl?
As the pop star hops around the world for his Love on Tour, he has apparently been romancing actress Taylor Russell along the way.
"He really likes her and wants to see more of her," a source recently divulged of the two 29-year-old stars.
The "As It Was" crooner even gave Russell private access seats at his Vienna show on July 8, and the day after the concert, the pair was caught strolling the streets of Austria.
"He offered Taylor VIP seats to his upcoming concerts as well," the insider noted, "so they can spend time together after the shows and get to know each other better. His crew likes her and thinks she's really cool."
"They're giving in to the pleasure of each other's company," they continued of the Bones and All star and the handsome heartthrob. "Their pals think they have lots in common. They're both artistic, creatively driven people with an eccentric flair for fashion."
However, the insider clarified the duo is just having some fun, saying, "This is definitely what's known as the early infatuation stage."
"It's nothing serious at the moment, but that doesn't mean it couldn't become serious down the road," they concluded.
As OK! previously reported, Styles has been quite the player in the past, as he's been romantically linked to a bevy of Victoria's Secret models over the years.
In addition, after his breakup from Olivia Wilde in November, Harry was rumored to have dated Emily Ratajkowski, as they were caught on camera kissing in Japan.
- Is Harry Styles Off the Market? Pop Heartthrob Reportedly Getting 'Close' to His Seventh Victoria's Secret Model
- Harry Styles 'Avoided' the Met Gala 'Like the Plague' After Learning Both Olivia Wilde & Emily Ratajkowski Were Attending
- Emily Ratajkowski Jokes She May Find Her Next 'Husband' at the 2023 Met Gala After Harry Styles Fling
Following Style's makeout with Ratajkowski, Wilde was reportedly "shattered" by the betrayal of her ex and close friend.
"Olivia was convinced she and Harry would eventually get back together, but now she knows that is never going to happen which caused her to have an epic meltdown," a source spilled at the time.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Olivia will never speak with Emily ever again. She doesn't know who has betrayed her more, Harry or Emily," the insider told OK!. "Olivia blew up her entire life with her children and their father Jason [Sudeikis] to be with Harry. Now she's left with nothing but a foolish broken heart."
Styles was also linked to model Candice Swanepoel following his fling with Ratajkowski.
Star reported on the source's comments about Styles' potential romance with Russell.