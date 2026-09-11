Alix Earle Says Filming 'Earle Meets World' Helped Her Family Open Up and Heal Together
Sept. 11 2026, Published 7:33 a.m. ET
Alix Earle stated that filming Earle Meets World unexpectedly brought her family closer.
The influencer appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, September 9, where she noted, “I would say as a whole, my family got closer, and it was really like we were in family therapy.”
Alix Earle Revealed That Filming 'Earle Meets World' Helped Her Family Open Up
The podcaster admitted that her family generally tended to avoid talking about things that could cause friction between relatives. However, the Netflix series, which premiered on September 4, helped them address those issues head-on.
“Usually, you know, we just kind of like, sweep things under the rug,” she said.
“We’re like, we don’t need to really, really bring up the issues right now. Like, whatever, let’s just all get along and have dinner,” she continued.
However, opening up about those issues in front of the camera “did bring us closer.”
What made the situation even more interesting, according to the Internet personality, is that “My whole family, they’ve just really never been around cameras or anything before.”
“So to them, they’re just speaking freely, like everything is off the cuff,” she added.
The show, which gave “an unfiltered version of our lives,” also made her realize that despite her social media competency, she wasn't prepared for reality TV shenanigans.
“My family members, they’ve never really been in front of cameras before, so they were just letting it rip,” she revealed.
Whereas she thought that she was “the worst one on the show.”
Despite all of that, she acknowledged, “We just feel so good going into it, and it was really fun.”
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Not All of Alix Earle's Family Members Were Initially Enthusiastic About the Show
The 25-year-old also revealed during her interview with Jimmy Fallon that not every member of her family was originally on board with being part of a Netflix reality show.
Her father, Thomas “TJ” Earle, reportedly did not want a camera following him around as he went about his day-to-day business.
“I’m not really going to be a part of this,” the media personality recalled her father saying at the beginning.
However, when the filming started, he apparently “shocked” the entire family with his enthusiasm.
“He loved it,” she admitted.
However, she jokingly tacked on that her dad might “kill me if he heard me say this.”
Alix’s younger sister, Ashtin Earle, also reportedly struggled to agree to being part of a reality series at first.
“I feel like I was the hardest to get on board. I was the most apprehensive,” Ashtin told TV Insider previously.
However, she too changed her mind when the filming date rolled around. She even admitted that the experience was “therapeutic.”