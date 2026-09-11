or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > Alix Earle
OK LogoREALITY TV NEWS

Alix Earle Says Filming 'Earle Meets World' Helped Her Family Open Up and Heal Together

Split photo of Alix Earle
Source: MEGA; @FALLONTONIGHT/YOUTUBE

Alix Earle stated that 'Earle Meets World' helped bring her family closer.

Profile Image

Sept. 11 2026, Published 7:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Alix Earle stated that filming Earle Meets World unexpectedly brought her family closer.

The influencer appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, September 9, where she noted, “I would say as a whole, my family got closer, and it was really like we were in family therapy.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @FALLONTONIGHT/YOUTUBE

Alix Earle admitted that 'Earle Meets World' helped her family heal together.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Alix Earle Revealed That Filming 'Earle Meets World' Helped Her Family Open Up

Image of Alix Earle revealed that her family members just let 'it rip' in front of the cameras.
Source: @FALLONTONIGHT/YOUTUBE

Alix Earle revealed that her family members just let 'it rip' in front of the cameras.

The podcaster admitted that her family generally tended to avoid talking about things that could cause friction between relatives. However, the Netflix series, which premiered on September 4, helped them address those issues head-on.

“Usually, you know, we just kind of like, sweep things under the rug,” she said.

“We’re like, we don’t need to really, really bring up the issues right now. Like, whatever, let’s just all get along and have dinner,” she continued.

However, opening up about those issues in front of the camera “did bring us closer.”

What made the situation even more interesting, according to the Internet personality, is that “My whole family, they’ve just really never been around cameras or anything before.”

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Alix Earle said she felt like she was 'the worst one on the show.'
Source: @FALLONTONIGHT/YOUTUBE

Alix Earle said she felt like she was 'the worst one on the show.'

“So to them, they’re just speaking freely, like everything is off the cuff,” she added.

The show, which gave “an unfiltered version of our lives,” also made her realize that despite her social media competency, she wasn't prepared for reality TV shenanigans.

“My family members, they’ve never really been in front of cameras before, so they were just letting it rip,” she revealed.

Whereas she thought that she was “the worst one on the show.”

Despite all of that, she acknowledged, “We just feel so good going into it, and it was really fun.”

MORE ON:
Alix Earle

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Not All of Alix Earle's Family Members Were Initially Enthusiastic About the Show

Image of Alix Earle told Jimmy Fallon that her dad initially said that he didn't want to be a part of the show.
Source: @FALLONTONIGHT/YOUTUBE

Alix Earle told Jimmy Fallon that her dad initially said that he didn't want to be a part of the show.

The 25-year-old also revealed during her interview with Jimmy Fallon that not every member of her family was originally on board with being part of a Netflix reality show.

Her father, Thomas “TJ” Earle, reportedly did not want a camera following him around as he went about his day-to-day business.

“I’m not really going to be a part of this,” the media personality recalled her father saying at the beginning.

However, when the filming started, he apparently “shocked” the entire family with his enthusiasm.

Image of Alix Earle's younger sister, Ashtin Earle, admitted that she didn't to film 'Earle Meets World' at first.
Source: MEGA

Alix Earle's younger sister, Ashtin Earle, admitted that she didn't to film 'Earle Meets World' at first.

“He loved it,” she admitted.

However, she jokingly tacked on that her dad might “kill me if he heard me say this.”

Alix’s younger sister, Ashtin Earle, also reportedly struggled to agree to being part of a reality series at first.

“I feel like I was the hardest to get on board. I was the most apprehensive,” Ashtin told TV Insider previously.

However, she too changed her mind when the filming date rolled around. She even admitted that the experience was “therapeutic.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.