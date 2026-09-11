Alix Earle Says Filming 'Earle Meets World' Helped Her Family Open Up and Heal Together

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Alix Earle stated that filming Earle Meets World unexpectedly brought her family closer. The influencer appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, September 9, where she noted, “I would say as a whole, my family got closer, and it was really like we were in family therapy.”

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Source: @FALLONTONIGHT/YOUTUBE Alix Earle admitted that 'Earle Meets World' helped her family heal together.

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Alix Earle Revealed That Filming 'Earle Meets World' Helped Her Family Open Up

Source: @FALLONTONIGHT/YOUTUBE Alix Earle revealed that her family members just let 'it rip' in front of the cameras.

The podcaster admitted that her family generally tended to avoid talking about things that could cause friction between relatives. However, the Netflix series, which premiered on September 4, helped them address those issues head-on. “Usually, you know, we just kind of like, sweep things under the rug,” she said. “We’re like, we don’t need to really, really bring up the issues right now. Like, whatever, let’s just all get along and have dinner,” she continued. However, opening up about those issues in front of the camera “did bring us closer.” What made the situation even more interesting, according to the Internet personality, is that “My whole family, they’ve just really never been around cameras or anything before.”

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Source: @FALLONTONIGHT/YOUTUBE Alix Earle said she felt like she was 'the worst one on the show.'

“So to them, they’re just speaking freely, like everything is off the cuff,” she added. The show, which gave “an unfiltered version of our lives,” also made her realize that despite her social media competency, she wasn't prepared for reality TV shenanigans. “My family members, they’ve never really been in front of cameras before, so they were just letting it rip,” she revealed. Whereas she thought that she was “the worst one on the show.” Despite all of that, she acknowledged, “We just feel so good going into it, and it was really fun.”

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Not All of Alix Earle's Family Members Were Initially Enthusiastic About the Show

Source: @FALLONTONIGHT/YOUTUBE Alix Earle told Jimmy Fallon that her dad initially said that he didn't want to be a part of the show.

The 25-year-old also revealed during her interview with Jimmy Fallon that not every member of her family was originally on board with being part of a Netflix reality show. Her father, Thomas “TJ” Earle, reportedly did not want a camera following him around as he went about his day-to-day business. “I’m not really going to be a part of this,” the media personality recalled her father saying at the beginning. However, when the filming started, he apparently “shocked” the entire family with his enthusiasm.

Source: MEGA Alix Earle's younger sister, Ashtin Earle, admitted that she didn't to film 'Earle Meets World' at first.