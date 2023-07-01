Did 'Image Conscious' Jennifer Lopez Force Ben Affleck to Get Plastic Surgery?
Ben Affleck seems to be trying to look as ageless as his wife, Jennifer Lopez — but he may have gone a tad overboard.
"He had Botox injections in his forehead, between his eyebrows, in his crow’s-feet and even in his lower face next to his mouth to give it a subtle lift," an insider spilled to a news outlet. "The truth is, he hated how old and tired he started to look."
Though the enhancements to his face are supposed to compliment him, according to the source, it has likely left him in distress.
“It’s got to be killing him that he looks so stiff-faced and swollen," speculated the source.
And while this wasn't his first cosmetic change-up — as he was mocked back in the late-'90s for getting huge, pure-white veneers — people are putting the blame for his new look on his wife.
“People are snickering Jennifer had something to do with it,” added the insider. “She’s so image conscious and always after him to straighten up and look well-groomed.”
They pointed out: “Ever since they got back together, Jennifer has been trying to help Ben polish his looks."
Whatever Affleck has been doing these days, his wife certainly seems to be a fan of it. Lopez recently gushed over her handsome hunk on Father's Day — choosing a rather risqué photo of her shirtless man posing for a mirror selfie.
And while Lopez may be to blame for his strange new look, she can also be credited for whipping the Argo actor into shape. Affleck apparently now follows his wife's “diet and exercise plan,” which is “100 percent working for him.”
“Ben used to only go outside to pick up his Dunkin’ deliveries and fast-food deliveries. Munchkins for days,” the insider told InTouch Weekly, adding, “Now, he’s going outside to sit for a nice breakfast with Jennifer on the patio with avocado toast, granola and berries.”
The source emphasized that Affleck is "the happiest he’s ever been, so he’ll tell anyone that that means he’s the healthiest he’s ever been, too."
They added: “He really wants to take care of himself for Jennifer and the kids and be really present, and he does feel his best when he’s working out with a trainer and eating right."