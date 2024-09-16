Allison Holker Says Her 'Chosen Family' Makes Sure She's 'Taking Time for Herself': 'They Really Helped Me'
Allison Holker has love and support all around her.
The So You Think You Can Dance alum is a pro at making her hectic life look easy while taking care of daughters Weslie, 16, and Zaia, 4, and son Maddox, 8, maintaining her booming career and making sure she's nurturing her own mental health. Luckily, it's all thanks to the army of friends and family who help her through it all.
Holker chats exclusively with OK! about the people in her life who make sure she's indulging in self-care, how she got organized to get her kids ready to go back to school and her partnership with Shipt.
"I have a beautiful, incredible team of women around me that help me," the entertainer says. "I call them my 'chosen family' because I have a couple of assistants, nannies, and some of my best friends who have really helped me not only to be the best version of myself for my kids, but they also check in with me to make sure I'm taking time for just myself."
"They're like, 'Have you gone out? Should we go to dinner? Should we go do this?' My team, my chosen family, and my friends have really been the people who have stood by my side, making sure I'm taking time [to myself]," Holker spills.
The busy mom-of-three has already had a whirlwind September, ensuring all of her kids have what they need before the new school year begins. "We have to get a new backpack, lunch pail, all the different kinds of snacks. I've got to get stuff for their teacher and classrooms. It's probably because I'm an over-planner. But my kids are like, 'I don't know, mom, do we really need anything else?'" she notes with a laugh.
- Allison Holker Reveals Identity of Mystery Boyfriend Nearly 2 Years After Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death
- Allison Holker Reveals New Romance 1.5 Years After Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Died by Suicide: See the Soft Launch
- Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' 'Extroverted Personality' Was a Facade, His Widow Allison Holker Shares: 'It Would Drain His Energy'
Even though her kids think her buying tendencies may be over the top, the High School Musical alum is thrilled to have raised such down-to-earth humans. "My oldest Wesley said, 'I don't think I need a new backpack.' I love that she's so like, 'No, my backpack from last year is fine!' I'm so proud that she's humble and soft in her demeanor."
Since Holker loves to shop, it made sense. for her to partner with Shipt, which brings any of the supplies you need to your door.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I hadn't done any shopping. I was like, 'Okay, I've got to get prepared,'" she says about using the application. "They get everything for you. It was really helpful to have that. So when they reached out, I was like, 'Oh, this is perfect because I'm a mom that needs this extra help. It's great.'"