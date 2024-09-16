or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > allison holker
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Allison Holker Says Her 'Chosen Family' Makes Sure She's 'Taking Time for Herself': 'They Really Helped Me'

Photo of Allison Holker.
Source: MEGA

Allison Holker has deep gratitude for her 'chosen family' who help her through everything.

By:

Sept. 16 2024, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Allison Holker has love and support all around her.

The So You Think You Can Dance alum is a pro at making her hectic life look easy while taking care of daughters Weslie, 16, and Zaia, 4, and son Maddox, 8, maintaining her booming career and making sure she's nurturing her own mental health. Luckily, it's all thanks to the army of friends and family who help her through it all.

Article continues below advertisement
allison holker reveals who she relies on taking time her
Source: MEGA

Allison Holker opens up about her 'chosen family,' who make sure she's taking care of herself.

Holker chats exclusively with OK! about the people in her life who make sure she's indulging in self-care, how she got organized to get her kids ready to go back to school and her partnership with Shipt.

"I have a beautiful, incredible team of women around me that help me," the entertainer says. "I call them my 'chosen family' because I have a couple of assistants, nannies, and some of my best friends who have really helped me not only to be the best version of myself for my kids, but they also check in with me to make sure I'm taking time for just myself."

Article continues below advertisement
allison holker reveals who she relies on taking time her
Source: MEGA

Allison Holker explains how her friends make sure she's the 'best version' of herself.

Article continues below advertisement

"They're like, 'Have you gone out? Should we go to dinner? Should we go do this?' My team, my chosen family, and my friends have really been the people who have stood by my side, making sure I'm taking time [to myself]," Holker spills.

The busy mom-of-three has already had a whirlwind September, ensuring all of her kids have what they need before the new school year begins. "We have to get a new backpack, lunch pail, all the different kinds of snacks. I've got to get stuff for their teacher and classrooms. It's probably because I'm an over-planner. But my kids are like, 'I don't know, mom, do we really need anything else?'" she notes with a laugh.

Article continues below advertisement
allison holker reveals who she relies on taking time her
Source: @allisonholker/INSTAGRAM

Allison Holker is the proud mom of daughters Weslie, 16, and Zaia, 4, and son Maddox, 8.

MORE ON:
allison holker
Article continues below advertisement

Even though her kids think her buying tendencies may be over the top, the High School Musical alum is thrilled to have raised such down-to-earth humans. "My oldest Wesley said, 'I don't think I need a new backpack.' I love that she's so like, 'No, my backpack from last year is fine!' I'm so proud that she's humble and soft in her demeanor."

Since Holker loves to shop, it made sense. for her to partner with Shipt, which brings any of the supplies you need to your door.

Article continues below advertisement
allison holker reveals who she relies on taking time her
Source: @allisonholker/INSTAGRAM

Allison Holker has teamed up with Shipt to help her and her kids with their back-to-school needs.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"I hadn't done any shopping. I was like, 'Okay, I've got to get prepared,'" she says about using the application. "They get everything for you. It was really helpful to have that. So when they reached out, I was like, 'Oh, this is perfect because I'm a mom that needs this extra help. It's great.'"

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.