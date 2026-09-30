Allison Holker Wishes Late Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Happy Birthday Nearly 4 Years After His Tragic Suicide: 'We Miss You So Deeply'
Sept. 29 2026, Published 10:08 p.m. ET
Allison Holker is remembering her late husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, on what would have been his 44th birthday.
The So You Think You Can Dance alum shared an emotional tribute to Boss on Instagram on Tuesday, September 29, nearly four years after his death by suicide at age 40 in December 2022. Boss was born on September 29, 1982.
"Happy birthday, Stephen," Holker wrote in her tribute. "We miss you so deeply."
Allison Holker Honors Stephen 'tWitch' Boss on His Birthday
Holker marked the emotional occasion by sharing a series of memories of her late husband on social media.
The dancer's birthday message made it clear Boss remains an important presence in the lives of the family he left behind, as she reflected on how deeply he continues to be missed.
Holker and Boss married in December 2013 after meeting through the dance world. They were married for nearly nine years before his death.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Would Have Turned 44
Boss would have celebrated his 44th birthday on September 29.
The beloved dancer rose to fame as the runner-up on season 4 of So You Think You Can Dance in 2008 before becoming an All-Star on the competition series. He later became widely known as the DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, joining the daytime talk show in 2014 and eventually becoming a co-executive producer.
Boss died by suicide on December 13, 2022, at 40 years old.
- Allison Holker Admits 'Grief Never Ends' Nearly 1 Year After Her Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Committed Suicide
- Allison Holker Is 'Beside Herself' After Death Of Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, Says Source: 'She Is Living A Nightmare'
- Allison Holker Breaks Silence On Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Devastating Death: 'We Miss You So Much'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Allison Holker Has Continued to Celebrate tWitch's Memory
This isn't the first time Holker has honored Boss on his birthday since his death.
In 2025, she and their children celebrated by doing some of his favorite things, including eating Korean BBQ, visiting a comic book store and enjoying cookies and ice cream. "Happy heavenly birthday Stephen," she wrote at the time.
Two years earlier, Holker marked his first birthday after his death by visiting his grave with their children and sharing that they would "always celebrate" the impact he had on their lives.
Allison Holker and Her Children Are Entering a New Chapter
Holker's latest tribute comes during a period of major change for the family.
Just days before Boss' birthday, Holker helped her eldest daughter, Weslie, 18, move into the University of Oregon for her freshman year. Weslie, whom Boss adopted, is Holker's daughter from a previous relationship. Holker and Boss also welcomed son Maddox, now 10, and daughter Zaia, 6.
Holker has continued to speak openly about grief and preserving Boss' memory for their family in the years since his death.