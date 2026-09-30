NEWS Allison Holker Wishes Late Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Happy Birthday Nearly 4 Years After His Tragic Suicide: 'We Miss You So Deeply' Source: MEGA Allison Holker shared an emotional birthday tribute to her late husband, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss. Taylor Camp Sept. 29 2026, Published 10:08 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Allison Holker is remembering her late husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, on what would have been his 44th birthday. The So You Think You Can Dance alum shared an emotional tribute to Boss on Instagram on Tuesday, September 29, nearly four years after his death by suicide at age 40 in December 2022. Boss was born on September 29, 1982. "Happy birthday, Stephen," Holker wrote in her tribute. "We miss you so deeply."

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Allison Holker Honors Stephen 'tWitch' Boss on His Birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allison Holker (@allisonholker) Source: @ALLISONHOLKER/INSTAGRAM Allison Holker remembered Stephen 'tWitch' Boss on what would have been his 44th birthday.

Holker marked the emotional occasion by sharing a series of memories of her late husband on social media. The dancer's birthday message made it clear Boss remains an important presence in the lives of the family he left behind, as she reflected on how deeply he continues to be missed. Holker and Boss married in December 2013 after meeting through the dance world. They were married for nearly nine years before his death.

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Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Would Have Turned 44

Source: @SIR_TWITCH_ALOT/INSTAGRAM The beloved dancer rose to fame on 'So You Think You Can Dance' before becoming the DJ on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show.'

Boss would have celebrated his 44th birthday on September 29. The beloved dancer rose to fame as the runner-up on season 4 of So You Think You Can Dance in 2008 before becoming an All-Star on the competition series. He later became widely known as the DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, joining the daytime talk show in 2014 and eventually becoming a co-executive producer. Boss died by suicide on December 13, 2022, at 40 years old.

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Allison Holker Has Continued to Celebrate tWitch's Memory

Source: @ALLISONHOLKER/INSTAGRAM Allison Holker has continued celebrating Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' birthday with their family in the years since his death.

This isn't the first time Holker has honored Boss on his birthday since his death. In 2025, she and their children celebrated by doing some of his favorite things, including eating Korean BBQ, visiting a comic book store and enjoying cookies and ice cream. "Happy heavenly birthday Stephen," she wrote at the time. Two years earlier, Holker marked his first birthday after his death by visiting his grave with their children and sharing that they would "always celebrate" the impact he had on their lives.

Allison Holker and Her Children Are Entering a New Chapter

Source: MEGA Allison Holker and Stephen 'tWitch' Boss raised three children together.