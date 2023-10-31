Social Media Star Alyssa Amoroso Reveals What Inspired Her to Launch New Binge-Watch Black Tea

Amoroso sat down with OK! to chat about the launch of Binge-Watch Black Tea, her inspiration behind the product and how she's able to be incredibly transparent with her thousands of followers and listeners.

"I moved from New York to L.A., and I think I got re-inspired," she says. "Switching up my energy or being in a different city helps. But even when I was in New York, I wanted to create a tea, but I didn't know what that looked like. I'm like, 'Will that be a hard tea? Will that be a canned beverage?' Nothing felt right."