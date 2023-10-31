Social Media Star Alyssa Amoroso Reveals What Inspired Her to Launch New Binge-Watch Black Tea
Alyssa Amoroso is spilling the tea — the Binge-Watch Black Tea, that is!
The social media sensation and "Tea with Publyssity" podcast host is entering a whole new era of her career with the launch of her signature beverage, which is perfect for gossip sessions with your closest friends or catching up on your favorite reality shows solo.
Amoroso sat down with OK! to chat about the launch of Binge-Watch Black Tea, her inspiration behind the product and how she's able to be incredibly transparent with her thousands of followers and listeners.
"I moved from New York to L.A., and I think I got re-inspired," she says. "Switching up my energy or being in a different city helps. But even when I was in New York, I wanted to create a tea, but I didn't know what that looked like. I'm like, 'Will that be a hard tea? Will that be a canned beverage?' Nothing felt right."
Eventually, Amoroso landed on the perfect way to present her vision to the world. "I was driving one day and I just was listening to music and all of a sudden I had this idea in my mind and I was like, 'Binge Watch Black Tea!'" the New Jersey native recalled of the lightbulb moment.
"It's all about drinking tea with your friends or even making it a cocktail," she recommends. "'Sip it while you spill it.' That's the tagline that I've trademarked. I want people to drink tea with their friends, with their loved ones, with their significant other. Drink it at night or drink it during the day! Drink it when you're out and about! Take it on the go and make it more of a social thing!"
Amoroso has grabbed the hearts of women in their 20s and 30s with how candid she is about everything from her career to dating and friendship. "I've always wanted to toe the line of divulging things about my life and people around me, but still be respectful," she explains of being so upfront with her audience about what's going on in her life.
"As long as I don't give a name or like any identifying qualities, I'm able to say stuff. Usually, what I actually do is hold stories for a few weeks, so then even for that person, it's not super traceable," Amoroso adds. "I'm also really empathetic and sensitive. So even if someone does me wrong, I'm the kind of person in my head where I'm like, 'Well, I don't want them to hear this.'"
"That's why even with this brand, I'm having the verbiage on my website, it's like I've always tried to like toe that line between like spilling the tea, but then also, you know, keeping it classy," she says while laughing.