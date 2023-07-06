Donald Trump Jeers at Ron DeSantis' Terrible Campaign Rally Turnouts, Says Governor Is 'Hurting' Any Chance to Run in 2028
Donald Trump rarely misses a chance to take shots at fellow presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis.
The embattled former POTUS — who has nicknamed his opponent "Meatball Ron," "Shutdown Ron" and "Ron DeSanctus" in past scathing rants — took to his Truth Social platform on Wednesday, July 5, to slam the Florida governor for his poor campaign rally turnouts.
"Ron DeSanctimonious is getting absolutely 'demolished' for yesterday’s performance in New Hampshire," Trump write, referring to DeSantis' appearance at two Independence Day parades in the Granite State this past week.
"No crowds, no enthusiasm, no interest," he continued. "His Campaign is in total disarray. He’s hurting himself very badly for 2028. See, loyalty does matter with Patriots!"
This is far from the first time Trump has dragged the controversial politician for his alleged disloyalty. Although some have suggested the 77-year-old should consider asking DeSantis to be his Vice President if he wins the Republican bid, the ex-prez has not forgiven DeSantis for choosing to run against him despite endorsing him in 2017.
"He was dead politically. I endorsed him and saved him," he said on a podcast appearance earlier this year. "When I endorsed him he went like a rocket ship. I should call him rocket man, but now he's rocket man that's crashing."
"When you help somebody, I believe in loyalty," he added. "You just don't do what he did."
In turn, DeSantis has refused to confirm whether or not he would support Trump if the businessman wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, instead, tearing Trump apart or his alleged hypocrisy when it comes to how he handled the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I remember in 2020 and 2021, when he was praising Florida for being open, saying we did it much better than New York and Michigan and everyone was coming to Florida and that we were one of the great governors in the United States," he said at the time.
"Now, all of a sudden, his tune is changing. And I would just tell people, do you find it credible? Do you honestly find it credible?" he asked. "And so these are just frivolous criticisms."