Donald Trump Jeers at Ron DeSantis' Terrible Campaign Rally Turnouts, Says Governor Is 'Hurting' Any Chance to Run in 2028

This is far from the first time Trump has dragged the controversial politician for his alleged disloyalty. Although some have suggested the 77-year-old should consider asking DeSantis to be his Vice President if he wins the Republican bid, the ex-prez has not forgiven DeSantis for choosing to run against him despite endorsing him in 2017.

"He was dead politically. I endorsed him and saved him," he said on a podcast appearance earlier this year. "When I endorsed him he went like a rocket ship. I should call him rocket man, but now he's rocket man that's crashing."

"When you help somebody, I believe in loyalty," he added. "You just don't do what he did."