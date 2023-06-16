Ron DeSantis Tells Gavin Newsom to Stop Dragging His Feet and 'Challenge' Joe Biden for the Democratic Nomination
Ron DeSantis has a few words for Gavin Newsom.
During a press conference on Thursday, June 15, the Florida governor was asked about Newsom's recent declaration that he would participate in a debate with DeSantis. However, the former thought the California governor needed to first join the 2024 presidential race before trying to prove himself.
"What I would tell him is, you know what? Stop p********** around. Are you gonna throw your hat in the ring and challenge Joe [Biden]? Are you gonna get in and do it or are you gonna just sit on the sidelines and chirp?" the Republican said, earning a round of applause from the crowd. "So why don’t you throw your hat in the ring and then we’ll go ahead and talk about what’s happening."
DeSantis also called out Newsom for having a "real serious fixation on the state of Florida."
"I mean, I think it’s just bizarre that he does that," he added, insisting the Democrat should be focused on the Golden State and its "huge problems."
"California from its inception gained population every single year until he became governor," the father-of-three stated. "He’s the first governor that’s overseen a massive exodus out of California."
In a previous address, DeSantis also accused rival Donald Trump of being obsessed with the state of Florida.
"We’re proud of what we’ve been able to do in our state. We won the biggest election landslide that Florida Republicans have ever won," he claimed. "And did [Trump] ever say anything like, 'atta boy, good job? No. He attacked me three days before the midterm election and then he started attacking after that."
"Have we ever heard, ‘Oh, great job, guys. You’re doing a good job.’ No, we hear him trashing Florida," said DeSantis. "So I’m going to defend my state. I’m going to defend the people of my state and I’m going to defend what we’ve been able to do to really put points on the board."
Mediaite reported on DeSantis' address.