Alyssa Milano Labeled 'Out of Touch' and 'Tone-Deaf' for Asking Followers to Donate Money Toward Her Son's Baseball Trip

Jan. 26 2024, Published 2:56 p.m. ET

The public was not having Alyssa Milano's latest antics.

The Charmed actress, 51, took to X — formerly known as Twitter — to ask her followers to donate to son Milo's baseball fundraiser, but social media users could not believe such a big Hollywood star would request regular people hand over cash.

alyssamilanoslammed
Alyssa Milano came under fire for asking her followers to donate to her son's fundraiser.

"My son’s baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip. Any amount would be so greatly appreciated. You can read more about the team and make a donation here," Milano wrote alongside a photo of her child with his team and a GoFundMe link.

"Why isn’t Alyssa Milano paying for the trip for the whole team herself?" one person commented below the update.

"Alyssa Milano has absolutely lost her mind. How out of touch and tone-deaf can one person possibly be?" a second user questioned.

alyssamilanoslammed
Alyssa Milano's followers were outraged by her request.

"Why is she asking for money from people who can barely buy groceries," another added.

"Just a reminder: Alyssa Milano and her husband are both multi-millionaires," a fourth person said of Milano's spouse, David Bugliari, who has been an agent at CAA for years. “They could pay for the entire trip for the whole team without batting an eye!”

alyssamilanoslammed
Alyssa Milano and David Bugliari have been married since 2009.

Milano has been in the hot seat many times before. Most recently, the Who Are You People star was accused of being the reason Shannon Doherty was let go from Charmed and replaced by Rose McGowan.

Their costar Holly Marie Combs spoke with the show's producer Jonathan Levin about why the actress got the boot. "He said, 'We didn't mean to — but we've been backed into this corner — we're basically in this position where it's one or the other,'" Combs claimed during a recent episode of Doherty's podcast.

alyssamilanoslammed
David Bugliari has been a CAA agent for years.

"We were told [by Alyssa] it's her or [Shannen] and Alyssa has threatened to sue us for a hostile workplace environment," she recalled of the chat.

"This is not a show I wanted to do without Shannen. She didn’t want to do it without me. Therefore, I don’t want to do it without her and that should be fairly clear," Combs added.

Doherty defended herself, adding, "I lived a year after that sort of replaying everything in my brain and really trying to find those moments [of alleged bad behavior on set] — and I couldn't find them."

"I don't ever remember being mean to her on set. I remember an episode I directed where she did something on the Christmas break and they asked me to work around some things with her and I had no problem with it. I couldn't have been more kind and understanding," she explained.

