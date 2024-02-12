Alyssa Milano Under Fire for Bringing Son to the Super Bowl After Asking Fans to Donate to His Baseball Team's Fundraiser
Alyssa Milano is under fire once again.
In late January, the actress sparked criticism when she shared a GoFundMe fundraiser for her son's baseball team — a move that didn't sit well with some since she's a Hollywood star.
Now, the mom-of-two, 51, is facing backlash since she took her son Milo, 12, to the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11.
"My buddy. #mothersonlove #mothersonbond #superbowl," the Charmed alum captioned the photo, which showed the two of them in the stands at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.
Social media users were quick to call Milano out since just a few weeks ago, she was asking people to give money to his son's baseball team so they could take a trip to Cooperstown.
"Wow, donations must have been pretty good 👏👏👏," one person sarcastically commented, while another wrote, "This is what the gofundme was for!😂."
"😂 Let's be real for a second. How can a celebrity start a gofundme for her son and say that she couldn't afford it but then pull up to the super bowl? Please explain???" another Instagram user asked. "I'm sure I'm not the only one that would love to hear YOUR answer, let alone hers???"
The day after the Chiefs' big win, Milano responded to the upset, telling one hater, "gofundme was not for my son! It was for my son’s team and their families. What don’t y’all get?"
That wasn't the first time she hit back at online trolls, as she did so last month when the backlash first occurred.
"Every parent raises money for their child's sports teams and many of them do so through GoFundMe. I am no different," she stated. "As much as I'd love to pay for the entire team and their families for travel, transportation, hotel, food and beverage, uniforms, trading pins and all the things teams do for this kind of trip — I can not afford to do so. Maybe someday."
"Also, if I did pay for everyone — my trolls would find something else to be hurtful about. Regardless of how you feel about me, going on to my hardworking 12-year-old son's Instagram page and leaving these kinds of messages is so horrid," the TV star continued. "Leave the kids alone. Let them play baseball. If you are against donating — don't donate. If you'd like to donate to help the team's families — we appreciate it— the link is in his bio."
Milo himself also responded to the outrage, replying to one hater, "You do realize I'm only 12 and I love my mom. My mom is the greatest human of all time. She does everything for everyone. Please get off my page. I’m only 12."