Troubled Amanda Bynes 'Considering Moving Away From L.A.' After She Completes Stay at Intensive Inpatient Treatment Center: Source

Source: mega
Sep. 22 2023, Published 11:41 a.m. ET

Amanda Bynes is putting herself first after being placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold in June, days after she was detained by police and evaluated by medical professionals.

"Amanda is doing her best to take care of herself through different treatments. She has been trying to maintain her privacy and spending time with people she likes and trusts," a source said of the comedian, who checked herself into an intensive inpatient mental health treatment center in Orange County, Calif., in July.

amanda bynes moving la
Source: mega

Amanda Bynes checked herself into a treatment center in July.

The child star is "thinking about her future and considering moving away from L.A. and getting away from the spotlight. She feels like it is long overdue," the source explained.

"She is also considering taking on a new work project and looking forward to moving forward with exciting offers that have come her way," the source added.

amanda bynes moving la
Source: mega

The star has gone off her meds before.

As OK! previously reported, Bynes, 37, was spotted out and about in August for the first time since she checked herself into the center. According to a different source, the She's the Man alum is part of a group that allows her to have minimal supervision, meaning she has designated times where she walk or shop outside of the premises.

Bynes has had a rough few months: in March, she was placed on a 5150 hold after walking through Los Angeles without any clothing on, leading her to call 911 herself. Months later, she contacted the police again and was brought in for a psychological evaluation.

Despite the ups and downs, Bynes is trying to get her life back in order.

amanda bynes moving la
Source: mega

The actress is trying to get her life in order.

MORE ON:
Amanda Bynes
"Amanda was doing better recently and trying her best to take care of herself. She has been making an effort to go to AA meetings, trying to hang out with sober people, and she looked good. The only problem is she is inconsistent about taking her medication, which causes issues," the source said earlier this year.

"When Amanda was admitted to a mental facility a few months ago, things weren’t going as well for her. She was very distressed, concerned about her past and reputation, surrounding herself with the wrong people who were bad influences, and not taking her medication," the source continued. "She is a great girl who means well and wants to get better."

amanda bynes moving la
Source: mega

Amanda Bynes 'hopes to get better.'

Additionally, Bynes keeps close tabs on taking her medicine, as she's known to forget once in a while, causing her have a mental breakdown.

"She's worried she'll go off her meds if she lives by herself," another insider dished. "Amanda recognizes that what she needs is a structured environment. She has hope things will improve."

Entertainment Tonight spoke to the source.

