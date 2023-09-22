Troubled Amanda Bynes 'Considering Moving Away From L.A.' After She Completes Stay at Intensive Inpatient Treatment Center: Source

Amanda Bynes is putting herself first after being placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold in June, days after she was detained by police and evaluated by medical professionals.

"Amanda is doing her best to take care of herself through different treatments. She has been trying to maintain her privacy and spending time with people she likes and trusts," a source said of the comedian, who checked herself into an intensive inpatient mental health treatment center in Orange County, Calif., in July.