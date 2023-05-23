Amanda Bynes Looks Exhausted Walking Through West Hollywood as Troubled Star Lives Lonely Life Post-Psychiatric Break
Amanda Bynes was spotted walking in West Hollywood — this time fully dressed — on Monday, May 22, more than a month after returning home from the hospital after she was admitted into a three-week psychiatric hold.
The troubled star seemed exhausted, as she gazed down at her cell phone with a rather tiring expression, photos obtained by a news publication revealed.
Bynes dressed in comfy couture for the outing, throwing on an oversized white T-shirt, black jogger pants and high-top Converse.
The 37-year-old accessorized with an off-white Chanel chain strap crossbody bag and had her long nails freshly painted pink.
Bynes styled her jet-black tresses in a sleek-straight, side-part hairdo and didn’t appear to be wearing any makeup for the spring stroll.
The Nickelodeon alum’s sighting comes as Bynes has been struggling to resume to everyday life after returning home from her stay at the mental institution last month.
Bynes has been sad and isolated following her hospitalization, as she lives alone in her southern California home and has had little to no contact with anyone other than family throughout her ongoing recovery, sources revealed on Tuesday, May 23, as OK! previously reported.
She has found difficulty in finding the motivation to work on her passions, which include fashion design and interest in becoming a nail tech.
Focusing on positive hobbies could be good for Bynes' overall mental health and is something insiders say could become easier down the road.
Her family has advised The Amanda Show actress to stay away from her ex-fiancé, Paul Michael, as they find his presence in her life to be a toxic obstacle in her recovery.
Bynes was admitted into the psychiatric center after she was found wandering the streets of L.A. with no clothes on during the early hours of the morning on Sunday, March 19.
The She’s the Man star ended up waving down a car to seek immediate help after realizing she was out of control, later causing her to be placed in a 5150 psychiatric hold.
Daily Mail obtained photos of Bynes walking through West Hollywood.