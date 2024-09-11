Amanda Bynes Sports Black Lace Dress and Smokes Vape in L.A. After Sparking Dating Rumors With Mystery Man

Bynes paired the look with with black sneakers and a black purse. A Playboy logo tattoo could be seen on the front of her calf. Her silver septum ring was also on display as she walked.

This comes days after the All That star sparked rumors she was dating again two years after ending her engagement to ex-fiancé Paul Michael. Although they were not seen taking part in any PDA, she was spotted wearing a gray top, striped shorts, white sneakers and a pair of sunglasses as she strolled alongside a mystery man in Los Angeles earlier this month.