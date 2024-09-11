or
Amanda Bynes Sports Black Lace Dress and Smokes Vape in L.A. After Sparking Dating Rumors With Mystery Man

Photo of Amanda Bynes talking on phone.
Source: MEGA

Amanda Bynes wore an all-black look while walking in L.A.

By:

Sept. 11 2024, Published 5:41 p.m. ET

Amanda Bynes was photographed walking the streets of L.A. with a vape in hand on Tuesday, September 10.

The former Nickelodeon star, 38, wore a lace-edged black dress with a matching t-shirt over the top. Her shoulder-length black hair hung loosely at her shoulders and she sported extra-long, stiletto nails as she smoked her vape.

amanda bynes black lace dress smokes vape dating rumors
Source: MEGA

Amanda Bynes was seen walking alone on September 10.

Bynes paired the look with with black sneakers and a black purse. A Playboy logo tattoo could be seen on the front of her calf. Her silver septum ring was also on display as she walked.

This comes days after the All That star sparked rumors she was dating again two years after ending her engagement to ex-fiancé Paul Michael. Although they were not seen taking part in any PDA, she was spotted wearing a gray top, striped shorts, white sneakers and a pair of sunglasses as she strolled alongside a mystery man in Los Angeles earlier this month.

amanda bynes black lace dress smokes vape dating rumors
Source: MEGA

Amanda Bynes wore a black t-shirt over a lace-edged dress.

As OK! previously reported, Bynes has been getting her life on the right track after suffering years of ups and downs due to mental health and substance abuse issues.

In 2022, she was seen wandering the city without any clothes on, and shortly after, she was put on 5150 psychiatric hold. However, since this, she's been working on getting her manicurist license and starting a new chapter of her life.

amanda bynes black lace dress smokes vape dating rumors
Source: MEGA

Amanda Bynes recently sparked rumors she was dating a mystery man.

MORE ON:
Amanda Bynes
"She graduated almost two years ago but didn't immediately apply for her license," a source revealed of Bynes' career plans. "She needs to practice doing acrylics and study manicurist theory to pass the board exam."

Back in April, the What a Girl Wants actress also gave an update on her education.

"I started back at school to study manicurist theory to practice doing acrylics before I take the test again so I'll be good to go when I get a job at a nail salon," she wrote via her Instagram Story.

amanda bynes black lace dress smokes vape dating rumors
Source: MEGA

Amanda Bynes is currently studying to become a manicurist.

Bynes first studied cosmetology in October 2022. She also obtained an Associate's Degree at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising and stated that she has plans to work toward a Bachelors Degree.

Source: OK!

Daily Mail reported pictures of Bynes in L.A.

