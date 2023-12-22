Amanda Bynes Ditches Her Podcast for a Second Time to Pursue a 'Consistent Job' as a Manicurist
Amanda Bynes is pulling the plug on her podcast for a second time.
The former child star, 37, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, December 21, to announce she would be ditching the mic for good to pursue a more normal career path.
"I was actually surprised and, of course, was going to keep going after friends encouraged me to," she explained of the success of "Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast" — which launched one episode on December 9.
"After thinking about it, though, I would rather get my manicurist license and have a consistent job. I'm going to follow that path instead. Thank you for following my journey!" Bynes noted of her future.
After originally announcing the end of the venture over the weekend, the Easy A star backtracked on her decision. "We are going to continue the podcast," she excitedly announced in a Monday, December 18 update.
"They all said to keep going. I think that podcasts just take time to grow and build a following," Bynes continued. "I shouldn't have said what I said last night about not getting the type of guests we were looking forward to getting because you never know we might get them in the future. And the guests we have lined up are really great."
- 'What a Mess': Amanda Bynes Fans Outraged After Actress Reveals She's 'Taking a Pause' From Her New Podcast
- Podcast Chaos: Troubled Star Amanda Bynes Decides to Resume Interviews After 1-Day Pause
- Troubled Star Amanda Bynes Launching New Podcast About 'the Entertainment Industry' After Hospitalization
The All That actress previously explained the project was ending due to a lack of A-list people for her to interview. "We are not able to get the type of guests that I'd like on the show like, say, Jack Harlow or Drake or Post Malone," she revealed.
Although the Hairspray star's fans may be disappointed, the new career path may be best for Bynes' mental health. As OK! previously reported, The Amanda Show alum took steps to better herself.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"She checked in to an inpatient facility where she will have 24/7 care with experienced healthcare workers and be around other patients so she doesn't feel so isolated," a source said of Bynes — who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. "She wants to work on her illness."
However, the Sydney White actress knew she had to change up her lifestyle. "Clearly, living by herself wasn't helping her," the insider added. "She’s worried she’ll go off her meds if she lives by herself. Amanda recognizes that what she needs is a structured environment. She has hope things will improve."