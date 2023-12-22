Amanda Bynes Ditches Her Podcast for a Second Time to Pursue a 'Consistent Job' as a Manicurist

After originally announcing the end of the venture over the weekend, the Easy A star backtracked on her decision. "We are going to continue the podcast," she excitedly announced in a Monday, December 18 update.

"They all said to keep going. I think that podcasts just take time to grow and build a following," Bynes continued. "I shouldn't have said what I said last night about not getting the type of guests we were looking forward to getting because you never know we might get them in the future. And the guests we have lined up are really great."