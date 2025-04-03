Amanda Bynes 'Wore a Paper Bag Over Her Head' in Design Class, Troubled Star's Alleged Schoolmate Claims: 'Very Sad'
After years of success in Hollywood, Amanda Bynes took a step back from acting to pursue cosmetology and fashion — but one of her alleged former classmates claimed she didn't seem comfortable being recognized by other students.
On a Reddit thread, one user claimed they had a friend who attended the same "interior design classes" in California as Bynes, 39, revealing, "Amanda wore a paper bag on her head most days, even though nobody cared about her celebrity status."
"Very sad. Hope she's doing well," the person added.
As OK! reported, the She's the Man lead has struggled with her mental health over the years and was placed under her parents' conservatorship in 2013.
"Prior to moving to New York, Amanda was extremely paranoid about being 'watched,' including at our residence," her parents told the court at the time when they asked to be her conservators. "She is obsessed with the idea that she and others are 'ugly.' She talks incessantly about cosmetic surgeries that she wants to have completed ... We are concerned that the surgeries she wants to have are dangerous and detrimental to her health."
The star successfully filed to end the conservatorship in 2022 and also accused her parents of abusing her.
The child star — who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder — has entered a mental health facility on involuntary holds more than once, with her last incident occurring in 2023.
Bynes appears to be on a better path these days, as she debuted her first clothing collection last year in a collaboration with designer Austin Babbitt.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"My associate's of art degree majoring in product development at FIDM paid off," Bynes captioned a previous social media post.
Several months later, the All That alum displayed some of her artwork at a pop-up event — a night she called "perfect."
Though Bynes was a huge Nickelodeon star years ago, she didn't make any comment when several people accused former TV executive Dan Schneider of sexual misconduct and creating a toxic workplace.
A few of her former costars participated in the shocking Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids' TV documentary, though Schneider denied the allegations.
In response to the doc, he did his own interview, where he insisted he "supported" Bynes when she expressed her desire to be emancipated from her parents.
"Amanda was between the ages of 16 and 17 and she wanted to get emancipated from her parents, which was a fairly common thing with successful young actors — at least at the time," he explained. "She wanted that for herself, so she turned to her team, which included her lawyer, her agent, her manager, her publicist, me — because she included me as part of her team, thought of me that way."
Schneider said he had no bad intentions in his relationship with Bynes and cared about her "safety."
The Mirror reported on the Reddit thread about Bynes.