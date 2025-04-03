Amanda Bynes 'Wore a Paper Bag Over Her Head' in Design Class, Troubled Star's Alleged Schoolmate Claims: 'Very Sad'

As OK! reported, the She's the Man lead has struggled with her mental health over the years and was placed under her parents' conservatorship in 2013.

"Prior to moving to New York, Amanda was extremely paranoid about being 'watched,' including at our residence," her parents told the court at the time when they asked to be her conservators. "She is obsessed with the idea that she and others are 'ugly.' She talks incessantly about cosmetic surgeries that she wants to have completed ... We are concerned that the surgeries she wants to have are dangerous and detrimental to her health."

The star successfully filed to end the conservatorship in 2022 and also accused her parents of abusing her.