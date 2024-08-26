10 Things Amanda Bynes Has Said Since Leaving Hollywood

Since retiring from the industry, the All That alum began posting rants on X, then Twitter. Among the messages were about her asking Drake to "murder" her private part and threatening media outlets to sue them.

She also called the hip-hop star "ugly" and accused him of having Down syndrome.

"I'm really ashamed and embarrassed with the things I said. I can't turn back time but if I could, I would. And I'm so sorry to whoever I hurt and whoever I lied about because it truly eats away at me," Bynes told Paper Magazine years after posting her drug-fueled tweets.

She added, "It makes me feel so horrible and sick to my stomach and sad. Everything I worked my whole life to achieve, I kind of ruined it all through Twitter. It's definitely not Twitter's fault — it's my own fault."