10 Things Amanda Bynes Has Said Since Leaving Hollywood

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Amanda Bynes retired from acting in 2010 after starring in hit movies and shows in the 2000s.

By:

Aug. 26 2024, Published 10:15 a.m. ET

Amanda Bynes Said She Was 'Doing Amazing' After Early Arrests

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

In 2012, Amanda Bynes revealed she was doing well after leaving Hollywood and pursuing different endeavors.

"I am retired as an actor. I am moving to New York to launch my career. I am going to do a fashion line…" she told People. "I am not talking about being arrested for DUI because I don't drink, and I don't drink and drive. It is all false."

Her Drug-Fueled Tweets Went Viral

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Since retiring from the industry, the All That alum began posting rants on X, then Twitter. Among the messages were about her asking Drake to "murder" her private part and threatening media outlets to sue them.

She also called the hip-hop star "ugly" and accused him of having Down syndrome.

"I'm really ashamed and embarrassed with the things I said. I can't turn back time but if I could, I would. And I'm so sorry to whoever I hurt and whoever I lied about because it truly eats away at me," Bynes told Paper Magazine years after posting her drug-fueled tweets.

She added, "It makes me feel so horrible and sick to my stomach and sad. Everything I worked my whole life to achieve, I kind of ruined it all through Twitter. It's definitely not Twitter's fault — it's my own fault."

Amanda Bynes Reacted to People Calling Her Insane

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Bynes appeared in an exclusive interview, calling out people who branded her as crazy.

"I have no clue. Every time I've heard it, it came from an ugly person's mouth, so I don't care," she told In Touch.

At the time, Bynes claimed she did not drink because she was allergic to alcohol and that she was trying to get back in shape.

She Accused Her Father of Abuse

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

In October 2014, the She's the Man star surprised her followers again when she dropped a series of tweets accusing her father of "verbally and physically" abusing her as a child.

"He called me ugly as a child and then asked me if I wanted to have s-- with him and i did not know how to respond and I said no and then I was forced to live with my dad which was a total nightmare," Bynes said in a since-deleted tweet.

She also alleged, "My dad fondled himself in front of me so many times that i started recording him on my phone in hopes of catching him saying or doing something inappropriate around me so I could get him arrested & put in jail for the rest of his perverted life."

Bynes added her mother knew about it but never called the police on the patriarch.

Amanda Bynes Shared Her Health Diagnosis

november
Source: MEGA

Bynes shared social media posts about her bipolar and manic-depressive diagnoses, as well as the treatment she was receiving to manage the symptoms.

Amanda Bynes Started Her Sobriety Journey

amanda bynes debuts new look while strolling la
Source: @amandaamandaamanda1986/Instagram

In 2018, the Hairspray actress revealed she was nearly four years sober after dealing with drug addiction.

"There are gateway drugs and thankfully I never did heroin or meth or anything like that but certain things that you think are harmless, they may actually affect you in a more harmful way," she told Paper Magazine. "Be really, really careful because you could lose it all and ruin your entire life like I did."

She Reacted to People Commenting on Her 'New Look'

amanda bynes debuts new look while strolling la
Source: @amandaamandaamanda1986/Instagram

During her first on-screen project in a decade, Bynes spoke about face tattoos while interviewing tattoo artist Dahlia Moth on her "Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast."

After the episode's release, she recorded a TikTok video where she spoke about people who said she had a new look.

"I was never open about this before, but I actually had blepharoplasty surgery on the skin folds in the corners of my eyes," Bynes admitted. "I don't have those skin folds anymore — it was one of the best things I could have ever done for my self-confidence and it made me feel a lot better in my skin. So I just wanted to post about that just to clear up that rumor as to why I have a new look."

She continued, "I feel a lot better now about myself, and I'm so glad I had the blepharoplasty surgery. It was one of the greatest things I could've ever done."

She also spoke about the scars on the right side of her face at the time.

She Canceled Her Podcast

amanda bynes
Source: MEGA

While Bynes had been trying to find her way back to Hollywood, she hit a glitch when she stopped working on her podcast.

"Even though the podcast is doing really well and the response has been great, I am going to take a pause on it for now," she said. "We are not able to get the type of guests that I'd like on the show, say like Jack Harlow or Drake or Post Malone, so maybe one day if we're able to get those types of guests, we will resume the podcast."

After canceling the project, Bynes posted on Instagram Story to thank everyone who supported her in her journey.

Amanda Bynes Was Determined to Get the Job

amanda bynes
Source: MEGA

Bynes, who has been wanting to start a career as a manicurist, revealed she would retake the board exam so she could finally get to work.

"I really hope I pass the test this time," she said. "I will let you all know if I do or don't, of course, and I'll keep retaking it until I get the license."

Amanda Bynes Addressed Her Depression

amanda bynes
Source: @amandaamandaamanda1986/Instagram

In a post in March, the What I Like About You alum opened up about her mental health struggles and her weight gain.

"I'm doing a lot better now and have learned to do opposite action when I don't feel like working out or eating clean," Bynes said in the Instagram Story post. "I weigh 162lbs right now and want to get back to 110lbs."

