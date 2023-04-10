Amanda Bynes Doesn't Feel 'Ready To Leave' Mental Health Facility Three Weeks After Wandering L.A. Without Clothes On, Source Reveals
Amanda Bynes won't be leaving the mental health facility just yet.
Almost three weeks after the former child star called the police on herself while she was roaming the streets of Los Angeles naked, an insider revealed Bynes doesn’t feel ready to leave the facility at this time.
Though Bynes — who was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder — is apparently not being forced to stay at the facility, her release date is still undetermined, it was reported.
According to a report, "Those around her are already formulating a plan to make sure she stays on the right path." Upon her eventual release, she will enroll in an outpatient mental health treatment program — which will include meeting with doctors and specialists.
In the meantime, both Bynes and her medical team have been taking her stay "week by week," per the report.
As OK! reported, Bynes was likely living on the streets for multiple days before she called 911 on herself last month while suffering a mental break.
The Easy A star's car was reportedly towed in Long Beach, Calif., on Wednesday, March 15, which is 40 miles away from her home and 25 miles from downtown L.A., where the 36-year-old was spotted on Sunday, March 19 — the day she was hospitalized.
Before she was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold, a fan stumbled upon the troubled star walking by herself on Friday, March 17, and recorded the two together. “Amanda, say, ‘What’s up?’” the social media user said in her TikTok as she showed the two women walking together arm-in-arm.
“What’s up?” Bynes replied before the fan turned the camera to only show herself as she explained she saw the actress walking in Hollywood and had to go say hi.
Bynes' ex-fiancé, Paul Michael, has since claimed that the She's The Man star was off her meds at the time of her mental break.
Though Bynes was originally placed on the 5150 psychiatric hold for 72 hours, it was reported in late March that her stay had been extended.
TMZ reported Bynes is choosing to stay at the facility.