Amanda Bynes' Ex-Fiancé Ordered To Have 'No Contact' With Troubled Star As She Remains In Psychiatric Hold
Amanda Bynes' family is doing everything they can to protect the troubled actress as she goes through a severe mental episode.
As the 36-year-old remains hospitalized in a psychiatric hold, Bynes' parents have informed her ex-fiancé, Paul Michael, that he is not to see nor speak to his former partner.
"They do not want her ex-fiancé around her, and he has been instructed to have no contact with her," a close source revealed to a news publication on Tuesday, March 28.
"He does not seem to have her best interests in mind and her family has nothing good to say about him," the insider continued of Michael — who exposed the actress for being "off her meds" at the time she was found wandering the streets of Los Angeles while wearing zero clothing on Sunday, March 19.
Michael also called his ex "wild," and didn't seem to want to provide any warm wishes after she willingly called 911 herself in an attempt to receive the help she needs.
Bynes' 5150 psychiatric hold comes almost exactly one year after the She's the Man star was freed from her eight-year conservatorship in March 2022.
Despite this serious roadblock in Bynes' mental health journey, her family is still not considering placing control over The Amanda Show actress' life once again.
"[A conservatorship] does not appear to be the best course of action at this time," the source revealed. "[Amanda] has been doing well lately and this seems to have been an isolated incident."
"Her parents are by her side as she continues treatment. She is being cooperative," the insider shared, noting her family was proud of Bynes for being aware enough to call for help at the peak of her psychiatric episode.
"They are trying to determine what caused her to have this breakdown. It is assumed that she went off of her medication, but this is not yet been determined," the source spilled of what Michael had already confessed of his ex-fiancé.
