Amanda Bynes Makes Rare Public Outing in Los Angeles After Debuting Clothing Collection

Photo of Amanda Bynes
Source: @amandaamandaamanda1986/instagram

Amanda Bynes hasn't had a TV or movie role since 2010.

By:

Oct. 4 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Amanda Bynes appears to be on a better path more than one year after she was treated at a mental health facility following an involuntary psychiatric hold.

This week, the former actress made a rare public appearance in Los Angeles, where she was seen walking and talking on the phone.

Source: @amandaamandaamanda1986/instagram

Amanda Bynes was spotted in Los Angeles after announcing her clothing collection.

In the pictures, the Nickelodeon alum wore a white long-sleeved shirt, black leggings and black Converse sneakers. Bynes had a vaping pen in one hand while her other arm carried a small white purse.

Though the star has been frequently changing up her hairstyle, she had the same long black locks she was seen with recently.

Source: @amandaamandaamanda1986/instagram

The former actress studied fashion at FIDM, where she graduated with an associate's degree in 2019.

As OK! reported, on Wednesday, October 2, the She's the Man lead announced the debut of a clothing collection she worked on with designer Austin Babbitt.

"My associate's of art degree majoring in product development at FIDM paid off," Bynes captioned her Instagram post that showed the threads, each of which feature her artwork.

Source: @amandaamandaamanda1986/instagram

Bynes plans to sell some of her pieces at a pop-up art show later this year.

Amanda Bynes

The former child star said she's also "working on doing a pop-up art show in December" that "will have art and clothing."

Fans were happy to see that the once troubled Bynes was doing better, with one person commenting online, "I usually don't care about the Hollywood crowd, but for some reason, I've always had a soft spot for Amanda. So glad she is finally following her heart and her passion. I just want to see her happy and successful."

"Wishing her peace on her journey," said another.

However, earlier this year she revealed she wanted to obtain a manicurist license, but in April she announced she hit a roadblock.

"Since I haven't passed the board exam yet to get my manicurist license, I started back at school to study manicurist theory to practice doing acrylics before I take the test again," she told fans, "so I'll be good to go when I get a job at a nail salon."

In 2023, Bynes launched a podcast that focused on "the entertainment industry," but shortly after its debut, she stopped recording.

Source: @amandaamandaamanda1986/instagram

Bynes has struggled with her mental health over the past several years.

"So even though the podcast is doing really well and the response has been great, I’m going to take a pause on it for now. We are not able to get the type of guests that I'd like on the show like, say, Jack Harlow or Drake or Post Malone," the Mad About You actress explained of why she was stopping.

Daily Mail published photos of Bynes' outing.

