Amanda Bynes Debuts New Look While Strolling in L.A. by Herself

Photo of Amanda Bynes.
Source: @amandaamandaamanda1986/Instagram

Amanda Bynes was spotted walking alone down Hollywood Boulevard.

By:

Aug. 8 2024, Published 4:51 p.m. ET

Amanda Bynes changed her look yet again!

On Tuesday, August 6, the Nickelodeon alum, 38, stepped out in L.A. for a solo stroll as she showed off her long all-black locks.

amanda bynes debuts new look while strolling la
Source: @amandaamandaamanda1986/Instagram

Amanda Bynes was spotted wearing a gray T-shirt and khaki shorts while taking her stroll.

During the walk, the star — who was put on two 5150 psychiatric holds in 2023 — wore a gray T-shirt, khaki pants, a floral purse and black vans. The actress styled her latest hairdo down with her growing bangs clipped back as she enjoyed the sunny day on Hollywood Boulevard.

Over the last several months, Bynes has been no stranger to switching up her appearance, as back in May, she sported long blonde extensions while entering the Chateau Marmont for a pal’s birthday party.

During her outing, Bynes kept things casual in a light gray tank top and black leggings with white sneakers. She also was seen holding a “Happy Birthday” gift bag as she entered the venue.

In March, before opting for her long blonde look, The Amanda Show lead shared she was “going to start wearing wigs now.”

amanda bynes debuts new look while strolling la
Source: @amandaamandaamanda1986/Instagram

Amanda Bynes wore her long black hair down but clipped back her bangs.

In one clip, Bynes showed off a blonde and red hairpiece while discussing how her December 2023 buzzcut has been “growing out so awkwardly” in recent months.

She noted how she “absolutely hated” how her hair appeared and would be covering her natural locks up.

Shortly after, the She’s the Man star posted another video in a blonde and blue wig to get fans' opinions on which color suited her better.

“I like it a lot more than the one I wore last night,” she stated, noting she thought it looked “pretty cute.”

amanda bynes debuts new look while strolling la
Source: @amandaamandaamanda1986/Instagram

Amanda Bynes has frequently changed her hair color in the past few months.

As OK! previously reported, amid Bynes' hair journey, she was the center of many conversations surrounding the Quiet on Set docuseries, which accused Nickelodeon executive Dan Schneider of creating a “toxic environment” while Bynes was working for him.

In the docuseries, Drake and Josh star Drake Bell shared that he had been sexually abused by dialogue coach Brian Peck when he was only 15 years old, while Zoey 101 alum Alexa Nikolas said her mental health and self-esteem suffered immensely due to her work at the channel. Despite these high-profile stars coming forward about their past, many others, including Bynes, Ariana Grande and Jamie Lynn Spears, declined to play a role in the program.

amanda bynes debuts new look while strolling la
Source: @amandaamandaamanda1986/Instagram

Amanda Bynes stayed silent about the allegations made in the 'Quiet on Set' docuseries.

"They all turned it down. It wasn't something they were ready to discuss," an insider dished. "They weren't surprised by any of the allegations, though. Do they think boundaries were crossed when they look back? Absolutely."

Source: OK!
Bynes had a close bond with Schneider, which many found abnormal, according to the docuseries.

"Though she loved him, it wasn't a healthy relationship," the insider said. "He was powerful and instrumental in turning her into a star, so of course she looked up to him, but the balance was off."

Daily Mail reported on Bynes' outing in L.A.

