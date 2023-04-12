Amanda Bynes Brought Another Man Back To Her Home With Ex-Fiancé Before Breakdown, Paul Michael Claims
Amanda Bynes and ex-fiancé Paul Michael were having relationship problems in the days leading up to her psychotic break.
According to her on-and-off ex, two weeks before Bynes' breakdown, she disappeared for three days and returned home with another guy. Michael and Bynes got into an argument, but the former child star said she didn't care about him anymore — so they ended the relationship.
Michael reportedly packed his things and left their home, telling a news outlet that he was shocked by her disappearance and behavior upon her return.
He claimed that up to that point, Bynes was stable and seemingly happy, focusing on her nail care business. However, when the She's The Man actress came back home with the mystery man, she seemed like a completely different person.
Mere days after Michael walked out on her, Bynes was wandering the streets of Los Angeles naked.
As OK! reported, the troubled star — who was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder — called the police on herself last month while suffering a psychotic break. She was then placed on a 72-hour 5150 psychiatric hold that had been extended, with Bynes being released on Monday, April 10, three weeks after she was first taken to the hospital.
While Bynes was working on getting better in the psychiatric care facility, her family made sure her ex stayed far away from her.
"They do not want her ex-fiancé around her, and he has been instructed to have no contact with her," spilled a source late last month. "He does not seem to have her best interests in mind and her family has nothing good to say about him."
- Amanda Bynes Released From Hospital 3 Weeks After Psychiatric Break, Starting Outpatient Program
- Amanda Bynes Doesn't Feel 'Ready To Leave' Mental Health Facility Three Weeks After Wandering L.A. Without Clothes On, Source Reveals
- Amanda Bynes' Ex-Fiancé Ordered To Have 'No Contact' With Troubled Star As She Remains In Psychiatric Hold
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Adding to her family's ill feelings toward Michael was likely the fact that he publicly exposed the "wild" actress for being off her meds at the time of her mental break. Despite knowing something was wrong when he left her mid-March, Michael failed to do anything to help the Easy A star.
Bynes seemed to be living on the streets for days before she phoned 911 on herself in the early hours of Sunday, March 19, given that her car was towed on Wednesday, March 15, in Long Beach, Calif. — which is 25 miles from downtown L.A., where she was found.
TMZ spoke to Michael about Bynes bringing home a man.