Amanda Bynes Handcuffed by Police and Brought in for Mental Health Evaluation: Report
Amanda Bynes has been detained by authorities over mental health concerns, yet again!
On Saturday, June 17, the Los Angeles Police Department handcuffed the star, 37, and took her to the station for a psychological evaluation, as reported by TMZ.
The source told the news outlet that they received a call from a distressed woman before picking up the Nickelodeon alum that morning. The She's the Man actress was seen by medical professionals to assess her condition.
Eyewitnesses claimed Bynes was "calm during the interaction with cops" and "looked defeated as they dealt with her."
As OK! previously reported, this was not the first time the All That star has been brought into the police station due to a mental break. Back in March, the child actor was found living on the streets of L.A. for many days before calling 911 on herself.
Bynes, who was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder, was placed under a 5150 psychiatric hold and was checked into a mental health facility. Prior to the hold, her car was found 40 miles from her home and 25 miles from downtown L.A. where she was picked up on March 19.
On March 17, a fan stumbled upon Bynes and took a video with the disheveled celeb. "Amanda, say, 'What's up?'" the social media user said in her TikTok clip, which featured the two women together. "What's up?" Bynes responded.
The brunette beauty had an extended stay at the mental hospital following the incident. A source revealed in April that Bynes doesn't feel ready to leave the facility yet.
"Those around her are already formulating a plan to make sure she stays on the right path," the source said at the time. After her release, Bynes enrolled in an outpatient mental health treatment program. Her medical team was reportedly taking her visit "week by week."
On April 10, Bynes was officially released from the Southern California treatment center, with an insider confirming the What a Girl Wants lead will begin outpatient treatment and will be living on her own.