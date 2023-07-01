Amanda Bynes Released From Mental Facility With Recovery Plan After 2-Week Stay: Report
According to a recent report, Amanda Bynes checked out of the mental facility she's been held at since the police picked up the star on June 17.
The Amanda Show alum was released from the hospital on Friday, June 30, after doctors extended her psychiatric hold because she had stopped taking her medications, according to TMZ.
Sources told the news outlet that the Nickelodeon star was sent home with a recovery plan, which details that Bynes will resume living on her own. However, she will be checked on by a medical professional daily.
As OK! previously reported, the police detained Bynes before they put her on a 72-hour 5150 psychiatric hold two weeks ago. The 37-year-old, who suffers from bipolar disorder, reportedly called the authorities on herself.
An insider close to the situation shared that Bynes seems to feel fine when she consistently takes her meds, though once she starts to feel better, she stops taking the pills, creating a dangerous cycle.
This was not the first time the She’s the Man star has been taken to a mental health facility this year. Back in March, Bynes was found wandering the streets of L.A. without clothes on. She was then taken in by police and stayed three weeks under psychiatric care.
Bynes had reportedly been living on the streets for days before she was picked up on March 19.
The What a Girl Wants lead's car was towed in Long Beach, Calif., which is 40 miles away from her home and 25 miles from downtown L.A., four days prior to when she was found. It is unclear how Bynes traveled the many miles to Hollywood, where she reached out for help.
On March 17, a fan stumbled upon Bynes while walking along the streets of L.A. The TikTok user then uploaded the footage of her interaction with the celeb.
"Amanda, say, "What's up?" the fan said. "What's up?" Bynes responded in the clip.
"#amandabynes ❤️❤️happy shes getting the help she needs. she was sweet, gave her some money and talked. sometime ppl just sb to talk to," the social media user penned.