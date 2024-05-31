Amanda Bynes Spotted Celebrating Friend's Birthday at Chateau Marmont Following Shocking 'Quiet on Set' Revelations
Amanda Bynes was spotted celebrating her pal’s birthday following the allegations made about Nickelodeon execs in the Quiet on the Set: The Dark Side of Kid's TV docuseries.
The Amanda Show alum was recently seen entering the Chateau Marmont in L.A. while wearing a light gray tank top and black leggings with white sneakers.
The star, 38, additionally held a “Happy Birthday” gift bag as she entered the venue sporting her long blonde extensions.
As OK! previously reported, the actress — who has been vocal about pivoting her career in Hollywood to become a manicurist — attended the bash months after shocking revelations were made about the “toxic environment” Nickelodeon executive Dan Schneider created during his reign at the network in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
While Drake and Josh star Drake Bell revealed he'd been repeatedly sexually abused by dialogue coach Brian Peck when he was only 15 years old and Zoey 101 alum Alexa Nikolas claimed her mental health and self-esteem had been negatively affected during her time on the channel — high-profile stars including Bynes, Ariana Grande and Jamie Lynn Spears declined to play a role in the tell-all documentary.
"They all turned it down. It wasn't something they were ready to discuss," a source spilled. "They weren't surprised by any of the allegations, though. Do they think boundaries were crossed when they look back? Absolutely."
Bynes reportedly has a close bond with Schneider and worked with him in both film and television.
"Though she loved him, it wasn't a healthy relationship," the insider alleged. "He was powerful and instrumental in turning her into a star, so of course she looked up to him, but the balance was off."
Editor Karyn Finley claimed she often saw Bynes being "very close physically" with the showrunner.
"There were many times that I saw Amanda sitting behind him hugging him, or like giving him a neck massage or whatever," she confessed. "Dan and Amanda had a close relationship, and I didn’t think anything different than that."
The source also shared how Spears felt about the series, noting how some gags on Zoey 101, made the Dancing With the Stars alum "cringe” while "watching the documentary."
"Some of the physical comedy situation they put her through, which seemed silly as a kid, look very disturbing these days," the insider said.
While all three famous women enjoyed their time a Nickelodeon, the source admitted they've since been able to "realize what a creepy environment it really was."
Daily Mail reported on Bynes L.A. outing.