'The Amanda Show' Star Raquel Lee Bolleau Recalls Amanda Bynes Repeatedly Spitting in Her Face on Set: 'I Was Infuriated'
Was Amanda Bynes the diva of The Amanda Show?
In the fifth installment of Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, former child star Raquel Lee Bolleau claimed the Nickelodeon sweetheart repeatedly spat in her face while filming a scene for the program.
Bolleau — who appeared in all three seasons of the show — recalled when Bynes had to do a spit-take on her for a skit called “The Literals.”
The Proud Family alum, 37, alleged the She’s the Man actress, 38, spit on her multiple times without being prompted by the director.
Bolleau recounted, “Everybody thought it was so funny. Everybody’s laughing, but I did not find it funny. The third time, I was infuriated.”
“Like, I was so mad that the director hurried and put me on the side of the set and was like, ‘Listen, Raquel. Breathe in. Breathe out. She’s the star of the show,'” she shared.
Bolleau claimed the director asked her not to “make too much of a problem” about the incident, noting they told her, “‘I’m going to ask [Bynes] not to spit in your face. But you have to keep your cool.’”
Bynes alleged bad behavior was not the only shocking thing to come out of the docuseries, as former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell revealed he experienced sexual abuse while at the network.
During his interview for the exposé, Bell spoke candidly for the first time about how he was assaulted by Nickelodeon dialogue and acting coach Brian Peck at 15 years old.
“I was sleeping on the couch where I would usually sleep. I woke up to him — I opened my eyes, I woke up and he was sexually assaulting me. I froze and was in complete shock and had no idea what to do or how to react, and I have no idea how to get out of this situation,” said the musician, who would frequently sleep at Peck’s home at the time.
“He figured out how to convince my mom and everyone around, anytime I would have an audition or anytime I needed to work on dialogue or anything, I somehow ended up back at Brian’s house and it just got worse and worse and worse and worse. I was just trapped. I had no way out,” he explained. “The abuse was extensive and it got pretty brutal. I don’t know how to elaborate on that on camera, really… Why don’t you think of the worst stuff that someone could do to somebody as a sexual assault, and then I’ll answer your question. I don’t know how else to put it.”
Bell recalled how "calculated" Peck was, as the criminal would threaten the Drake & Josh star’s career if he were to reveal what he was doing.
“So it was me believing that I would never be able to do this again… I didn’t want to risk that. I was doing what I loved to do, so I just kept it inside," Bell expressed.
Eventually, Bell broke down and confessed everything to his mother. Police then began a "brutal" investigation against Peck.
“I had to be excruciatingly detailed about every single thing, [every] time that it had happened, with two absolute strangers. The worst part was I had to make a phone call to Brian and get him to admit what he’d done,” Bell stated. “I said, ‘I’m really struggling with this stuff now. I’m so torn up, I’m so broken, I’m so emotionally distressed right now. Why did this happen?’ He just started a full-on confession. He kept asking me over and over again, he was like, ‘Are we being recorded?'”
Peck served 16 months in prison.