NEWS Amanda Seyfried Reveals She Flashed Glen Powell at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards After Her Vintage Dior Gown 'Fell Apart' Source: MEGA Amanda Seyfried said she and Glen Powell 'both screamed' when her dress fell apart at the awards show.

Awkward! In a new interview, published on Saturday, March 8, Amanda Seyfried revealed she accidentally flashed Glen Powell at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards due to a shocking wardrobe malfunction.

Source: MEGA When Amanda Seyfried won a Critics Choice Award she 'ended up wearing someone else’s jacket on stage' because of the wardrobe malfunction.

The Mamma Mia! star, 39, said her “b---- fell out of [her] dress” in front of the Anyone But You actor, 36, at the star-studded event. “I was wearing this amazing vintage dress. I made my stylist dress up in it before I went just for fun,” she stated of the gold off-the-shoulder Dior Haute Couture gown.

“It was kind of sewn together and it started truly falling apart, literally falling off of me on the red carpet, and I think there were even interviews where I’m saying it’s breaking off,” she said of the shiny dress, which featured cut-outs around her bust. While making a speech after winning for her performance in The Dropout, Seyfried was noticeably messing with the ensemble, but it held together until she was speaking one-on-one with the Hollywood hunk.

Source: MEGA 'He didn’t look… I think,' Amanda Seyfried said of the moment she flashed Glen Powell.

“I was talking to Glen Powell in the corner near my table, and we were joking around about something and I lifted my arms up, and my b---- were just out. My dress fell apart,” she recalled. During the embarrassing mishap, the Mean Girls actress remembered Powell helping her.

“We both screamed, and like the gentleman he is, he covered me. He didn’t look… I think,” she stated. “None of us were expecting that, but that dress had truly just given up.” The Dropout later won again and Seyfried said she “ended up wearing someone else’s jacket on stage” to not flash the audience.

Source: MEGA Amanda Seyfried recalled 'interviews where I’m saying it's breaking off' from the night.

“Because, well, it would’ve just been my b----,” she quipped. Before attending the show, Seyfried told an Access Hollywood reporter that she was having trouble with the archival lamé chiffon dress.

“It’s old,” she noted at the time. “It keeps breaking. I’m not kidding. It keeps ripping!” At that moment, her gown began to fall off her shoulder and she joked that she might as well “take off” her dress.

Source: MEGA Glen Powell has not publicly spoken about the awkward moment with Amanda Seyfried.

On top of being courteous of Seyfried at the time of the incident, Powell has also not spoken about the moment publicly. Recently, the Twisters alum has risen to stardom for his good looks, however, a source stated that he does not want to be one of Tinseltown’s bachelors for long.

"For all his success, the one thing that’s missing is a girlfriend," a source said of Powell. "A family and home are things he thinks about wistfully. He doesn’t want to be a single guy." "The biggest red flag is this mission he’s on to become the biggest movie star in the world," the insider noted. "It’s hard to form a serious and intimate partnership when you’re as in love with yourself as Glen is!"