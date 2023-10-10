Drama Exposed: Elon Musk Saved Amber Heard's 'Aquaman 2' Role After Jason Momoa Tried to Get Her Fired
Things on the set of Aquaman 2 were messier than anyone knew.
For a while, it was reported that Amber Heard's scenes in the upcoming movie might be cut after losing her defamation lawsuit against ex-husband Johnny Depp.
In the end, it was decided her character would remain in the film — a choice that was influenced by her ex Elon Musk.
Publicized documents from the actress' therapist revealed there was constant drama behind the scenes, with Heard claiming costar Jason Momoa tried to get her axed.
“Jason said he wanted me fired,” the notes read of what the Pineapple Express star, 37, told her therapist. “Jason drunk — late on set. Dressing like Johnny. Has all the rings too.”
However, Musk saved her role, as an insider revealed the Tesla founder, 52, had one of his lawyers send a "scorched-earth letter to Warner Bros. threatening to burn the house down" if they did not keep the mom-of-one in the movie.
While Momoa's rep declined to comment on the allegations, a spokesperson for production company DC insisted, “Jason Momoa conducted himself in a professional manner at all times on the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”
Another anonymous insider told a news outlet that the Game of Thrones alum, 44, "works his a-- off, likes to have a beer once in a while like everyone, but doesn’t show up drunk to set." The source, who claimed to be on set in 2021, also said Heard and the actor got along well on set and often joked with each other.
“And he isn’t dressing like Johnny Depp," the insider declared. "He has always dressed in that bohemian style.”
The therapist's other notes — which were used in the trial — revealed that the director, James Wan, was furious that the Hollywood beauty's trial was casting a dark cloud over the highly anticipated sequel.
"He raised his voice @ me — ‘I can’t even post about Aquaman’ — made it like it was my fault — I said ‘I’m sorry.’ Nobody could take selfies with me on set given blackout," one therapist note said.
While the filmmaker declined to comment, the DC spokesperson responded, “James is known for treating members of his cast and crew with the utmost respect and for fostering a positive, collaborative environment on set — the Aquaman films were no exception.”
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will hit theaters on December 20, but if the SAG-AFTRA strike is still going on, Heard won't have to come face-to-face with Momoa or Wan to promote the superhero film.
As OK! reported, Heard faced immense public backlash throughout her trial with Depp, 60, prompting her to move to Spain.
In May, she told a reporter she "loves" living in the country, where she plans to raise her daughter.
When asked if she's still acting, she replied with a smile, "Oh, yes. I keep moving forward. That’s life."
Variety reported on the allegations about Musk, Momoa and Heard.