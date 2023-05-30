Revealed: The Real Reason Johnny Depp Had to Postpone His Upcoming Tour
Johnny Depp was left just as disappointed as his fans after the award-winning actor was forced to postpone the United States portion of his tour due to a "painful" ankle injury.
The Hollywood Vampires frontman suffered a strain while promoting his new film Jeanne Du Barry at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Tuesday, May 16.
Depp "stressed it further while trying to power through" his performance at a tribute show for the Pirates of the Caribbean star's late best friend Jeff Beck, who passed away on Tuesday, January 10, at the age of 78 after suffering a bacterial meningitis infection.
The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor's "ankle is fractured and his medical team has instructed him not to fly for the foreseeable future," a source revealed to a news publication regarding Depp's injury.
Details on Depp's crippling incident comes after the 59-year-old and his fellow band members — Alice Cooper and Joe Perry — announced the postponement of their upcoming performances while the father-of-two recovers.
"We are sad to share that the Hollywood Vampires will be rescheduling our three US tour dates this coming week," the group revealed via a social media statement on Monday, May 29.
"Johnny has sustained a painful injury to his ankle following his recent appearances and has been advised by his doctor not to travel," the message continued, noting Depp "is devastated by this turn of events, but looks forward to resting up so all four Vampires can bring their absolute best to the tour in Europe."
The concerts — which were supposed to take place in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and New York — have been rescheduled from June to July, assuming Depp's ankle injury heals and doctors give him permission to fly.
It seems the Edward Scissorhands star's age might be catching up to him, as he even had to cancel evening plans during his recent trip to Cannes in order to get some rest, as OK! previously reported.
"Johnny went back to rest for the next day. He had started at 10 a.m., then he ended the evening with a press conference and back-to-back press … then a Dior photo call," a festival insider revealed after Depp was absent from a high-profile dinner for his new movie.
"He was told it was going to be an intimate cast dinner, but it was for 500 people and it didn’t start until midnight. He wanted to rest — after all, he’ll be turning 60 in June!" the source explained at the time.
TMZ spoke to a source regarding Depp's ankle injury.